COVID-19 cases in Douglas County went from 922 on Saturday to 963 on Monday, and one more death was reported by the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team.
A 96-year-old woman, who died Sunday, was the 19th COVID-19 related death in Douglas County. She was diagnosed with coronavirus on Nov. 15 and admitted to the hospital Wednesday.
“As we near the end of November, we are filled with sorrow once again, as COVID-19 has claimed the life of another cherished county resident. On behalf of my family, my fellow Board of Commissioners, Dr. (Bob) Dannenhoffer, DPHN staff and the DCCRT team, we send our sincere condolences and prayers to the family, friends and neighbors of this beloved resident,” said County Commissioner Tim Freeman in a prepared statement Sunday. “COVID-19 does not take a holiday, so please protect yourself and those you love from this virus. This holiday season will be difficult, but it has never been more important for residents to do everything they can to prevent the spread of COVID. Keep your family and friends healthy by celebrating safely and choosing safe alternatives to in-person celebrations; postponing holiday trip and parties this year; limiting interactions with others; safely shop and support local businesses; order take out or delivery from local restaurants; wear a mask and most important, please stay home if you are sick. Please do your part and help stop this virus from ruining your holidays."
From Saturday to Sunday the number of COVID-19 cases rose from 922 to 930, and an additional 34 cases were reported Monday.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,314 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as well as seven new deaths. On Sunday, the state health authority reported 1,599 new cases and nine deaths.
“COVID-19 is spreading faster in all parts of Oregon. It took six months before 25,000 Oregonians became sick with COVID-19 and two months more until we reached 50,000 total COVID-19 infections in Oregon. Most recently, it took three weeks to go from 50,000 cases to 75,000 and this weekend we crossed 900 total deaths,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen.
Douglas County released a graphic Sunday that indicates that the weekly case numbers went down from 188 cases in the week of Nov. 21 to 125 last week.
However, the number of tests administered also dropped significantly, which means the test positivity percentage actually went up. Last week, Douglas County had 409 people with negative results from their COVID-19 tests, that number was 928 the week before.
As of noon Monday, 16 county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, 15 locally and one out of the area. The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide as of Monday is 584, with 117 in the intensive care unit.
Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 193 people in isolation as well as 423 in quarantine throughout Douglas County. Isolation is recommended for confirmed and presumptive cases, and Dannenhoffer called it the most accurate indication of active COVID-19 cases in the county.
(3) comments
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman implored residents, “Please do your part and help stop this virus from ruining your holidays."
My response to Commissioner Freeman is, us resident will do our part. Now, how about YOU County Commissioners do YOUR part and support enforcement of the Oregon Health Authority recommended coronavirus restrictions. How about YOU Commissioners quit opposing for political reasons everything Salem proposes to protect the health of residents. How about YOU Commissioners quit holding anti-mask rallies and stop commending people for NOT wearing masks. We’ll do our part. How about YOU Commissioners do your job.
Dr. John Powell,
When are you going to likewise perform a Dr. Scott Atlas exit and resign as CEO of Evergreen Family Medicine and resign from the Board of Directors of Mercy Medical Center for your repeated dangerous herd immunity recommendations for Douglas County and the State of Oregon. You’ve lost the respect of your peers. It’s time for you to go into hiding. You and your sanctimonious herd immunity guidance are an embarrassment to the state of Oregon.
Yesterday, our County Commissioners posted a graphic and said this about Douglas County in their daily press release; “local positive case numbers have come down this week.”
The ONLY reason case numbers came down last week is because and average of only 52 people were tested compared to an average of 128 people per day the previous three weeks. And today they reported 33 new cases with only 34 test results. Next, our Commissioners will be telling us they stopped testing people entirely and the virus miraculously went away.
