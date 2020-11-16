COVID-19 has claimed the life of another Douglas County resident.
An 85-year-old woman from Douglas County died Monday, becoming the 11th local person to die from the disease, the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported Monday.
The team also reported 22 new cases in the county on Monday.
“Another treasured Douglas County resident has been lost to the deadly COVID-19 virus," said Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman in a press release on Monday.
In addition to sending condolences to the family, Freeman said he could not stress enough how important it is to be vigilant following health and safety guidelines to prevent the disease's spread.
"Looking at our recent spike in cases locally, statewide, nationwide and worldwide, the potential for a continued increase in the numbers of COVID cases and deaths right now is alarming," Freeman said.
The woman who died tested positive for the disease when she entered the hospital on Nov. 8. The county released no additional information about the woman or her case, citing privacy concerns for her loved ones.
Monday's new case numbers came on top of the Response Team's report on Sunday of 10 new positive and presumptive cases.
As of Monday, 20 county residents are currently hospitalized with the disease, 19 in local hospitals and one out of town. County staff are currently supporting 690 local people in isolation and quarantine.
The new cases bring the county's total since the pandemic's start to 645.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority reported 781 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Monday. It also reported four new deaths, raising the state's death toll to 765. Monday's death in Douglas County was not yet included in the OHA report, which sometimes lags behind local reporting.
(3) comments
The Oregon Health Authority tracks hospital statistics for 7 different regions in Oregon. Region 3 consists of Douglas, Coos, Curry and Lane Counties. The OHA reported only 6 ICU beds and 125 non-ICU beds are available in the four county Region 3 today. There are a RECORD 41 people hospitalized in Region 3 for coronavirus today.
The OHA also reports PPE inventory daily for all hospitals in Oregon except Veteran’s Affairs hospitals. Today’s Hospital PPE report indicates Douglas County hospitals have over 3 months inventory at current usage rates. Meanwhile, there are numerous hospitals throughout Oregon that have less than 2 weeks inventory of PPE.
https://public.tableau.com/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19#!/vizhome/OregonCOVID-19HospitalCapacity/BedAvailabilitybyRegion
[thumbup]
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said today, “Another treasured Douglas County resident has been lost to the deadly COVID-19 virus…we cannot stress enough how important it is to be vigilant in following the health and safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID.” This comes one day after the same Commissioner bragged about how his leadership during this pandemic allowed Douglas County schools to reopen early. It’s hard to stomach reading this from a hypocritical County Commissioner whose repeated actions in defiance of coronavirus restrictions have placed politics above the health and welfare of Douglas County residents.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.