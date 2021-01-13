Another Douglas County resident has died of COVID-19.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported Wednesday that an 84-year-old woman was diagnosed Nov. 21 and died Jan. 4.
No additional information was released about the woman.
This was the county's 43rd death from COVID-19.
The team also reported 26 new cases Wednesday.
Eight county residents are currently hospitalized with the disease, six locally and two out of the area.
Rose Haven nursing home joined the COVID-19 outbreak list this week with three cases. CHI Mercy Medical Center added six new cases, bringing its workplace outbreak total to 67.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority reported 1,346 new cases and 41 new deaths Wednesday.
Oregonians have received 129,782 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
Douglas County had received 400 COVID-19 vaccines as of Tuesday, with all of those having been administered at six local medical clinics. The vaccines have been given so far to health care workers, who are in the 1a category for receiving vaccines.
Additional vaccines have been sent to organizations separate from the county. Among those are the Roseburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center, which is currently vaccinating health care staff but not yet veterans, local hospitals, the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians and emergency medical services.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer will hold another question and answer session on Facebook Live at 4 p.m. Friday. The show will appear on the Douglas Public Health Network Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.