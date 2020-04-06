One new case of COVID-19 has been discovered in Douglas County as of Monday afternoon, bringing the county total to 12.
One person has made a recovery, no deaths have been reported and 416 people have tested negative for the virus.
Douglas Public Health Network officials said they began an epidemiologic investigation, identifying individuals who may have had close contact with the individual who tested positive for COVID-19 and advising quarantine.
Identifying information about the new positive case is not being released, to protect the patient’s privacy, officials said.
One of the individuals who tested positive earlier has now recovered. DPHN defines recovery as an end to all symptoms after a positive test for COVID-19.
The Oregon Health Authority has reported 1,088 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state with 27 deaths reported. Twenty-six of those were people over the age of 60.
The Oregon Health Authority reported today Oregon coronavirus cases have increased to 1,132 with 29 deaths. 82 Oregon cases are now on ventilators compared to 38 on April 1. 733 ventilators remain available for future use.
https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19
Americans are almost certainly dying of covid-19 but being left out of the official count according to public health experts and government officials involved in the tally. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention counts only deaths in which the presence of the coronavirus is confirmed in a laboratory test. “We know that it is an underestimation,” agency spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund said. The widespread lack of testing means people with respiratory illnesses died without being counted. People who die at home or in overburdened nursing homes are not being tested, according to funeral directors, medical examiners and nursing home representatives.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/coronavirus-death-toll-americans-are-almost-certainly-dying-of-covid-19-but-being-left-out-of-the-official-count/ar-BB12bSIa?li=BBnb7Kz
