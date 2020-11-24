Thirty six new COVID-19 cases, another record, were reported Tuesday by the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team.
That brings the total to 858, more than 100 new cases since Friday, just four days ago.
There have now been more local cases so far in the month of November than in all the previous months of the crisis. Back on Nov. 1, the total number of cases stood at 387.
And the month's not over yet.
There are now 19 county residents hospitalized with the illness, 18 locally and one out of the area.
Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 237 cases in isolation and 477 people in quarantine who have been in close contact with someone who is infected. That's a total of 714 people.
No new local deaths were reported Tuesday.
Statewide, however, the Oregon Health Authority reported a record 21 deaths Tuesday.
OHA also reported 1,011 new Oregon cases, and the number hospitalized continued to rise.
"We feel pain and sorrow for our neighbors who've lost their lives to COVID-19 and the families they leave behind. And each death we record is a reminder that COVID-19 is a life-threatening virus that's easy to catch, a warning that more Oregonians will die if we don't contain it and a call to action to stop its spread, " OHA Director Patrick Allen said in a written statement.
The 21 reported dead included two previously reported by Douglas County. The group ranged in age from 33 to 94 and resided in multiple counties around the state.
Locally, the No. 1 cause of new cases at this point is unsafe or unprotected church gatherings, according to the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team.
"(W)e do not have anything against churches, we are just pointing out where our recent case surges are originating," the Response Team said in a press release.
The No. 2 cause, the team said, was birthday parties.
"Right now we need everyone to think about the risk factors associated with these types of activities. How would you feel if you were responsible for passing this virus onto someone that you love, that might not be able to fight off the disease?" the press release said.
Wow, and: it appears that these 36 positives are out of just 159 tests done.
Nationally, we are on track to have a record number of new cases today, along with the most deaths since last May. And a new record number of people hospitalized with COVID-19.
