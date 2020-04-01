An April Fools' joke went a little too far Wednesday as a prank notice about public water contaminated with COVID-19 made it onto social media.
"Someone played a prank on a family member about COVID-19 contaminated water in Winston," said Landon Rainwater, District Manager of the Winston-Dillard Water District. "I don't think there was any malicious intent, but it made it onto a social media page and we started getting phone calls about it."
The fake notice, which warned of an emergency water disruption due to possible "Corona Virus (COVID-19) Contamination," was posted to the Facebook group Inform Me Douglas County. Once the notice was deemed fake, it was removed from social media.
"The water is 100% safe," Rainwater said. "Just like any other virus out of the river, we actively remove them during the treatment process. The Winston-Dillard Water Districts water treatment plant system will filter out, or inactivate waterborne pathogens, such as viruses, which prevents them from contaminating the drinking water."
According to a press release issued by the district, the "current water treatment system meets and exceeds all current water treatment standards, through Membrane Micro-Filtration, Mixed Oxidant Disinfection, and Trojan Ultraviolet disinfection systems."
Rainwater also confirmed that COVID-19 has not been found in any public drinking water supply.
