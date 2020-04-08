With the goal of limiting visits to the CHI Mercy Medical Center emergency room and preserve valuable personal protective equipment because of COVID-19, Aviva Health has set up a clinic for respiratory patients on its campus on Kenneth Ford Drive in north Roseburg.
Aviva, formerly known as Umpqua Community Health Center, has started the clinic for patients experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus. It is designed to diagnose the patient, so the people who are more than likely not suffering from COVID-19, can be treated without going to the emergency room.
Mark Tsuchiya, marketing and development director for Aviva Health, said clinic officials decided to move the reproductive health and women's health program to another location in the building because there was a separate entrance close by that could be used for easy access the respiratory clinic.
"That's what we did to mitigate the chance of folks coming into our main lobby and if they are positive, infecting others," Tsuchiya said.
The move, he said, was a way to protect people in the community and also an opportunity to make sure the hospital doesn't get overwhelmed in the emergency department or the intensive care unit.
"If folks don't need that level of care, they're not going to access it at the ED and instead come to a respiratory clinic and we can give them guidance for self-care at home," Tsuchiya said. "That saves precious capacity at the hospital which, if things get much worse, will absolutely be needed."
The hope is that the move will also preserve use of personal protection equipment, that is in short supply throughout the nation.
To help get through the shortage, Aviva has set up its telehealth program, so whether people are well or sick they can call for a telehealth visit over the phone with a health care professional.
"It's another opportunity for us to do our part and make sure the resources are available to not just us, but healthcare providers across the county, the state and the nation have also access to the resources they need," Tsuchiya said.
When a patient calls for a telehealth visit, they will talk with a physician, physician assistant or a nurse practitioner and it will be much the same as a typical visit to the doctor's office.
If you think you have symptoms of COVID-19, Tsuchiya said the first thing to do is call your provider and he or she can give you guidance on what you should do next.
"They might recommend that you come in for a visit, they might recommend based on what you share your symptoms are, the might recommend that you go ahead and get tested," he said.
