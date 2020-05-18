Churchgoers are free to gather for services this Sunday, following a Baker County Circuit Court judge's decision that invalidated Gov. Kate Brown's stay at home orders, saying they've gone past their legal time limit.
The ruling came from Judge Matthew Shirtcliff, who issued a preliminary injunction Monday in a lawsuit brought by churches around the state. The governor issued a statement Monday saying the ruling would immediately be appealed.
The churches argued their constitutional rights were violated by the governor's orders limiting the number of people who could gather.
Judge Shirtcliff agreed. In court documents, he wrote that both churchgoers and businesses were suffering irreparable harm from being forced to close their doors. And he said the governor's emergency orders should have concluded after 28 days.
"The public interest is furthered by allowing people to fully exercise their right to worship and conduct their business," Shirtcliff wrote.
Two of the churches in the lawsuit against the governor are local — Covenant Grace Church and Camas Valley Christian Fellowship.
Attorney Ray Hacke, who represents the churches filing the lawsuit, said Monday evening it may have made sense in the beginning for the governor to have enacted some restrictions. However, he said continuing to extend a ban that prevents churchgoers from assembling at their places of worship was too great an infringement on their constitutional rights.
"Even in the face of emergencies, she still has to operate within the confines of the Oregon Revised Statutes and the constitution, and she has not done that," he said.
He said the governor's orders implied that events like church services, weddings and youth group meetings are not essential. But he said churches are as essential as places like Costco or Home Depot.
"Right now we're dealing with a lot of people who are lonely and depressed and isolated. People in churches do a lot for these people's spiritual and emotional and mental health," he said.
As for how churches will react to the ruling, Hacke said these organizations aren't cookie cutter. Some serve mainly elderly populations while others serve primarily young families.
"The decision is in their hands. If they want to stay closed great. If they want to open back up that's fine too," he said.
That's what freedom is all about, he said.
Some local churches told The News-Review Monday they won't be opening up just yet, citing concern for parishioners' safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mike Kildal, executive pastor of Redeemer's Fellowship, and Rev. David Thompson of First United Methodist Church said their churches would continue online services for the time being. Neither church was part of the lawsuit.
Kildal said he believes the governor's orders should be taken seriously.
"We have winced at some of our churches who have gathered in spite of the order and have exceeded the 25 people," Kildal said. "We would not want to be that church that locks down our county again because we were brazen in going beyond the governor's order," Kildal said.
"Do we have people who are itching to gather? We sure do. And we have people who are afraid to gather and they both exist as part of our church family," he said.
Thompson said he expects the judge's decision to be appealed.
"Either way, we would hold off. For us it's concern for the church community. We have a number of folk who are in that high risk area, and I want to make sure that I can do my best to ensure that people are safe," he said.
He said churches aren't set up well for creating physical distance. When the First United Methodist Church eventually reopens, they'll first create a plan that will include roping off pews and providing hand sanitizer and masks.
Some local businesses also remained cautious.
The governor had authorized a Phase I reopening for Douglas and many other counties last week, which meant businesses could reopen with extra social distancing and other safety measures.
Loggers Tap House owner Sam Gross said his restaurant opened at 50% capacity Friday and had a great weekend. He said he plans no change in response to the judge's decision.
"I would rather not change things now, only to change them again in a few days or a week. It is too confusing for our team and our customers," Gross said.
In her appeal to the Oregon Supreme Court Monday, Brown asked the higher court to immediately block Judge Shirtcliff's order.
The governor said in a press release Monday that Oregonians have turned the tide on the spread of COVID-19, and the science behind her orders hasn't changed.
“Reopening the state too quickly, and without ongoing physical distancing, will jeopardize public health and cost lives," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.