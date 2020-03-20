The state is easing restrictions on takeout and curbside delivery of beer, wine and cider in response to COVID-19.
The Oregon Liquor Control Commission announced Thursday that it had approved emergency rules to enable licensees that currently have an Off-Premises license to deliver beer, wine and cider to customers at curbside, meaning within 100 feet of the business. Home delivery was already permissible, but now the hours for same-day delivery of alcohol are extended to 2:30 a.m.
The OLCC also created a streamlined application process for restaurants and bars that currently are licensed to only sell their alcohol onsite to start selling those same liquor items for takeout.
“We are looking to help our licensees – economically helping them get every dollar they can, but also administratively by giving them the tools they need,” OLCC Executive Director Steve Marks said in a prepared statement. “These are difficult times for all our industries, and we are looking across our licensee types to do what we can do to help business.”
Licensees that have general questions about their license should contact Licensing Services at olcc.liquorlicenseapplication@oregon.gov.
JC Penney closed for 2 weeks
J.C. Penney stores nationwide, including the Roseburg location in the Garden Valley Shopping Center, have closed for two weeks in response to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.
A corporate release from the retailer said the closure began at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday night. Stores are scheduled to reopen on April 2nd. The local closure was confirmed by the store’s phone answering system, according to radio station KQEN.
Chief executive Officer Jill Soltau said “with the effects of the outbreak being felt more each day, our primary concern and area of focus is and has been on the health and safety of our associates, our customers and our communities.” She called the situation, “a critical unprecedented time”.
The release said the company will continue to monitor the situation and follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Customers can continue to shop online at www.jcp.com or through its app.
Chase Bank branch closed
Chase Bank inside the Roseburg Fred Meyer at 929 NW Garden Valley Blvd. is temporarily closed. An employee at the Fred Meyer on Thursday said the bank was too small to allow for social distancing.
NeighborWorks Umpqua tax assistance program open
NeighborWorks Umpqua’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will remain open for the remainder of the tax season, but for drop-off services only. VITA sites in Roseburg, Reedsport and Coos Bay will continue with the following scheduled hours:
Roseburg: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Reedsport: Thursdays 9 a.m. to p.m.
Coos Bay: Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
However, our VITA’S process for completing the returns has changed in order to follow the social distancing recommendations for the COVID-19 outbreak. Each of the VITA sites will now be a drop-off site only, meaning that they will not have taxpayers entering the tax sites. Instead, taxpayers should drop off a copy of all their tax documents and complete the IRS mandated intake and authorization forms confirming their information. These forms can be found on the VITA website ,at www.nwumpqua.org/taxes, or outside VITA sites during hours of operation.
For additional information leave a message on the VITA tax line at 877.527.5630 or email VITA at volunteers@nwumpqua.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.