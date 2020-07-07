Norris Blueberry Farm in Umpqua is trying to head off a COVID-19 outbreak among its workers.
Owner Dr. Paul Norris said there have been two people at the facility who have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12 people have been isolated. They had been riding in the same vehicle as one of the positive cases. Norris said one worker was in the isolated portion of the packing plant.
"We have an extensive protocol, we have shields, masks and we have three people going through sanitizing behind everyone all day long," Norris said.
Norris said his crews had been preparing for an outbreak with weekly meetings since January. He said testing is continuing constantly at the plant.
"We're doing up to 15 to 20 COVID tests every day," Norris said. "Before people pick, they get temperature checks, we wash masks, we can't use our lunchroom because we don't want people congregating."
Norris said they have been able to keep the operation going with all the precautions they have taken. The workers at the facility are a mixture of local and from out of the area.
"The message I want to get out is this is for real, and we need to be careful," Norris said. "I think people still don't understand how serious this is, and we've taken it seriously from the get-go."
KOIN-TV in Portland is reporting that eight people from the Newberg baseball team that played in a tournament in Roseburg last weekend, tested positive for COVID-19.
The station reported Newberg Schools Superintendent Joe Morelock said one of those eight people was reported to have symptoms.
Morelock said the Newberg team had no contact with the Grants Pass team that left the tournament early because two people that were associated with that team that did not make the trip to Roseburg, had tested positive.
On Friday, school officials were notified a student-athlete was taken to the hospital with a high temperature and tested positive for COVID-19. Over the weekend, students and adults were tested, and as of 3 p.m. Monday the case count was up to 8, the superintendent said.
The Douglas Public Health Network reports Douglas County now reports a total of 46 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and there are six presumptive cases for a total of 52 cases.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 168 new confirmed cases statewide as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. The state's total number of positive cases is now at 10,395 with the death toll at 215.
