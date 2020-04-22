WINSTON — Clouds parted just in time for a car parade through the streets of Winston with about 50 vehicles belonging to Brockway and McGovern Elementary School staff on Tuesday afternoon.
Teachers decorated their trucks, cars and even a motorcycle to greet students out enjoying the sunshine.
“It’s fun to go out and connect with students,” said Sherry Fromdahl, organizer of the car parade and Brockway’s dean of students. “We try to make those connections and let them know we care.”
Brockway Elementary first grader Dusty Anne Richards came along with her mom, McGovern Elementary fourth grade teacher Malissa Lowe, in a truck with a makeshift lemonade stand in the back and signs that read, “When life hands you lemons, make lemonade.”
Dusty Anne held up a glittery pink sign that said “We miss you” as the mother-daughter duo joined the parade through the streets of Winston — complete with a police escort — to greet her friends.
“I miss everyone in my class,” Dusty Anne said. “I even miss my teacher.”
Lowe said she missed her students too.
“We figured it’d be fun and would let them know we miss them,” Lowe said about the parade.
Makenzie Wilcott, who is in Ginny Knebel’s preschool class at Brockway Elementary School, said seeing the parade made her sad because she misses her teachers.
Fromdahl said, “Nobody likes (the school closure), kids don’t like it, teachers don’t like it, parents don’t like it. School works because of the relationships we form with each other. That’s hard to do when we can’t see our students.”
Fromdahl decided to invite McGovern Elementary staff to the parade, because the schools share a lot of students in the area. Brockway Elementary offers school up to third grade, while McGovern Elementary is home to fourth through sixth grade.
Brockway Elementary student Alyssa Wilcott made a sign specifically for her teacher, Amber Roberts, that read “Best Teacher of 2020” and held it up as the parade passed by them.
Alyssa said her teacher took part in the parade and waved at her, the first face-to-face interaction she had with her teacher in more than a month since the start of the school closure on March 16.
Students throughout Oregon will not be returning to school buildings for the rest of the academic year, as per an executive order by Gov. Kate Brown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Education for students will continue through distance learning.
