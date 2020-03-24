Below are events that have been canceled due either to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s statewide gathering ban or a concern for public health and safety. Organization closures are also included.
The Douglas County Courthouse Building is closed to the public. Staff will be able to assist via phone, email and online. Visit www.co.douglas.or.us or call 541-673-3311 for more information.
Douglas County Juvenile Detention Facilities has restricted visits for all outside visitors. Call the following numbers to arrange phone or video conferences with Juvenile Department Staff: Detention Center, 541-464-6401; Rising Light, 541-464-6660; River Rock, 541-464-6406; Fowler, 541-464-6585.
The business lobby of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is closed to the public until further notice. In-person inmate visitations, the records division, citizen ride-along program and concealed handgun licensing is also suspended until further notice. Learn more at www.dcso.com or 541-440-4450.
Beginning Wednesday, the Douglas County Fairgrounds and RV Park will be closed. The Douglas County Museum and Umpqua River Lighthouse Museum are also closed.
All Douglas County-operated parks and comp grounds will also close, effective 8 a.m. Wednesday.
The city of Winston has closed all of its buildings to the public until further notice. The building closures are intended for city-owned buildings, public works, city hall, community center, park restrooms, etc. This closure also suspends Winston Dial-a-Ride operations. City operations will continue; staff will be monitoring the phones and dealing with emergencies only.
NeighborWorks Umpqua’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will be closed through April 19.
The Umpqua Velo Club is suspending all club sponsored weekly rides until the governor lifts her “Stay Home, Stay Healthy,” directive. This will be effective immediately including Wednesday’s night ride.
The Douglas County Spring Fair that was set for March 26-28 at the Fairgrounds has been canceled.
The Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America Umpqua Valley Chapter 805 Welcome Home Dinner & Auction, scheduled for March 28, has been postponed until June 6.
