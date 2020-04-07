Below is a list of cancellations and closures due to the executive order by Gov. Kate Brown requiring people to “Stay Home, Save Lives” in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
The Oakland Public Library will be closed until further notice. While closed, books will be considered renewed and late fees will be forgiven, even if you receive an automated email. Books can be returned via the drop box, located by the front door.
The Roseburg Senior Center has extended its closure to May 1.
The Roseburg Public Works Commission meeting scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.
The Douglas County Earth Day and Energy Fair, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled.
