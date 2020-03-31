Below are events that have been canceled due either to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s statewide gathering ban or a concern for public health and safety. Organization closures are also included.
The Bureau of Land Management Roseburg District will temporarily close, or maintain closed status, of many of its recreation facilities. These closures include:
Campgrounds:
- Cavitt Creek
- Eagleview
- Lone Pine
- Millpond
- Rock Creek
- Scaredman
- Susan Creek
- Tyee
Day Use Areas/Recreation Areas/Boat Launches
- Cavitt Creek Falls Day Use Area
- E-Mile Day Use Area
- Island Creek Day Use Area
- Lone Rock Boat Launch
- North Bank Comstock Day Use Area
- North Bank West Entrance
- Osprey Boat Ramp
- Susan Creek Day Use Area
- Susan Creek Falls Day Use Area
- Swiftwater Day Use Area
- Wolf Creek Falls Picnic Area
The Oregon State University Extension Discovery Garden near River Forks Park is closed to the public until further notice.
The Umpqua Actors Community Theatre Board of Directors have decided to postpone the opening of Mamma Mia until May 28. The play was originally scheduled to open April 2. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/UACTors.
The Elkton Community Education Center’s Spring Community Dinner, originally scheduled for Thursday, has been canceled.
The River Valley Realty art exhibit that had been scheduled for Friday and Saturday has been canceled.
The annual meeting of the Douglas Electric Cooperative membership will not be held Saturday. The board of directors has yet to determine if the meeting will be cancelled or postponed.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley’s Umpqua Uncorked event that was scheduled for Saturday has been postponed, and the 2020 Miss Douglas County Competition, originally scheduled for Saturday, is postponed, though a new date has not been set.
The Umpqua Watersheds Annual Banquet was set for Saturday but has been canceled.
The Calapooia Reflections Museum has canceled its Scottish Tea, which would have been held Saturday, until further notice.
Lydia’s Quilt & Crafts Studio, located at 960 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg, has closed in accordance with the governor’s request. Customers can still make contact at 541-391-6661, lydiasquiltncrafts@gmail.com or www.facebook.com/lydia.quiltcraft.1.
