douglas county
Cancellations and closures
Below is a list of cancellations and closures due to the executive order by Gov. Kate Brown requiring people to “Stay Home, Save Lives” in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus:
- The Civil Bend Pioneer Cemetery Association annual meeting, usually held the first Saturday of May, has been postponed.
- The Master Gardener’s Plant Expo, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled.
The Umpqua Valley Winegrowers Association’s Spring Barrel Tour, which had also been scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed. A new date has not yet been determined. Ticket holders will be notified and can either keep their ticket for the new date or ask for a refund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.