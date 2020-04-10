Below is a list of cancellations and closures due to the executive order by Gov. Kate Brown requiring people to “Stay Home, Save Lives” in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
The Roseburg City Council Meeting, which had been scheduled for Monday, has been canceled. The next meeting is currently scheduled for Monday, April 27.
The Douglas County Earth Day and Energy Fair, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled.
