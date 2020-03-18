Below are a events that have been canceled due either to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s statewide gathering ban or a concern for public health and safety. Organization closures are also included.
The Douglas County Commissioners, Department Heads and Advisory Board Chairs have canceled all meetings, including the Board of Commissioners weekly business meetings through April 7.
The Douglas Electric Cooperative, located at 1981 NE Stephens St., Roseburg, has temporarily closed its lobby. For more information, you can access www.dec.coop or call 541-673-6616 for assistance.
The Sutherlin Eagles have canceled all events and will be closing until the end of April.
The Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge is closed, and scheduled events and meetings are postponed for an estimated four weeks.
All CHI Mercy support group meetings have been canceled through April.
Support group meetings at the Community Cancer Center are also on hold.
The city of Winston’s Urban Renewal meeting, which had been scheduled for Thursday, is canceled.
The Bonnie Leon book signing, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled.
The Cook-Off 200 Enduro, which was originally scheduled for Saturday at the Douglas County Speedway, has been canceled.
The 50th annual Greatest of the Grape originally scheduled for Saturday has been postponed to Sept. 12.
