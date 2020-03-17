The closure of the Umpqua Valley Arts Center is the latest in a string of closures in Douglas County.
All workshops and classes are canceled. The center will be closed until April 6.
Tuesday’s Roseburg High School Foundation Scholarship Night is postponed.
The Downtown Roseburg Association’s Shareholder meeting originally scheduled for Tuesday will be rescheduled for sometime in April.
The Winston-Dillard Water District’s Board of Commissioners meeting that was scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled.
The Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Board of Directors have canceled its March meeting, which was scheduled for Tuesday.
Parkview Skating Center in Roseburg will close Tuesday and will re-evaluate a time to reopen on a weekly basis.
Wednesday night’s Glide School Board Meeting has also been cancelled.
The Irish Music show by Joe Ross, that had been scheduled to be held Wednesday at Nellie’s Deli & Tap House in Sutherlin, has been canceled.The VFW Post 2468 Flea Market originally scheduled for Saturday and Sunday has been canceled.
