CANYONVILLE — With a mostly international student body and dormitories, Canyonville Academy decided to not only continue classes but also to offer a special program during spring break.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced March 12, that all public kindergarten through 12th grade schools would be closed until the end of the month due to the novel coronavirus. On Tuesday, Brown extended the closure through April 28.
Canyonville Academy is a private prep school, which does not have to adhere to the governor’s orders.
“When you’re handed lemons, you do what? You make lemonade,” said Corinne Burkhert, the school’s chief executive officer.
Students will start spring break with a bonfire and s’mores and throughout the week several activities, such as snow tubing, movies and a beach day have been planned.
Some students had other plans for spring break.
Daniel Jin was planning to go to Los Angeles, but that trip has now been canceled. “I feel a little sad,” he said.
Jessica Johns, who teaches English, art, physical education and social studies, said it was saddening to see her students’ plans get foiled.
“Some of them were planning to go home to see family,” Johns said. “But it’s also supposed to be a time of relaxation and instead of getting away, they’re staying here. It’s not a real spring break.”
She did add that she’s glad the school is offering spring break options to the students and try to make it as fun as possible.
“They feel more safe here,” Burkhert said. “All services remain available and we’re preparing for virtual, should we need to prepare for virtual.”
Student Thai Tran said he felt safe because of the school’s measures to increase cleaning have helped and nobody has coronavirus at the school.
Students and staff who use public transportation are required to self-quarantine and attend virtual school.
The school has four dormitories, two for girls and two for boys, which houses domestic and international boarding students. There are seven local students who attend the school.
Burkhert said one of the dormitories will be made into a quarantine shelter, if needed.
On Monday, students were practicing social distancing inside the classroom by sitting at least one row apart from each other. They were encouraged to also practice social distancing during lunch time.
Classes and tests continued as usual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.