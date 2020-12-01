Roseburg Public Schools announced Monday it has pushed its reopening target date for elementary schools back by a month after the Oregon Health Authority released the agency’s latest COVID-19 data.
Case numbers in Douglas County dropped a little over the previous two-week period, but the cumulative numbers are still more than double than they needed to be for a transition to on-site education.
“In consideration of the upcoming winter break, as well as a likely continued rise in case numbers in coming weeks, we have decided to push our target date for reopening to these grades to January 7,” said Jared Cordon, Roseburg Public Schools superintendent, in a prepared statement. The target date to bring sixth through 12th graders back to schools remains Jan. 25, which is the start of the second semester.
Whether the schools can actually reopen at that time will depend on COVID-19 case numbers and test positivity.
Some Douglas County schools chose to stay open despite the rising case counts, which is possible under the Safe Harbor Clause. Under that clause, schools that were open prior to Oct. 30 can remain open until Jan. 4.
Most private schools in the county, as well as a handful of public schools, have chosen to use this clause.
Winston-Dillard School District is the largest district still open to in-person learning in Douglas County. Glide School District is open to some of its younger students and Riddle School District has taken an extra week of Thanksgiving Break to evaluate its numbers.
Most students in the county are participating in distance learning, including all grade levels at Roseburg Public Schools, Sutherlin School District and South Umpqua School District.
In the guidance that was released by the Oregon Department of Education and the Oregon Health Authority, schools are asked to transition to distance learning if there are more than 200 cases per 100,000 people over a two week period. In Douglas County, there were 276.17 cases per 100,000 during the week ending on Nov. 28. The number has been over 200 for the past three consecutive weeks.
Schools that have gone to distance learning can transition back to on-site education when they are in the “On-Site and Distance Learning” model with less than 100 cases per 100,000 people and the test positivity is below 8% for a two-week period. Currently, the test positivity is 5.16%.
When schools fall in the yellow “On-Site and Distance Learning” model they can start by offering on-site or hybrid education to elementary school students, up to grade six. If case numbers remain steady and schools can limit transmission, middle and high school students can transition to on-site learning four weeks after the elementary aged students.
If case numbers fall below 50 per 100,000 and the test positivity is below 5% for a two-week period, schools could reopen to all grade levels.
Under all instructional models schools can offer limited in-person instruction to select groups of students, such as English language learners, special education students and career, technical education students.
Cordon said Roseburg will begin limited in-person instruction for grades 6-12 on Dec. 9.
The County Commissioners Coronavirus Task Force reported a mere 13 coronavirus test results were received today and every one of them tested positive for 13 new coronavirus cases, bringing the county totals to 976 cases and 19 deaths. This is two days after our Commissioners encouraged people to drop their guard by falsely claiming in their press release that cases are down in Douglas County. This now gives Douglas County an astronomically high 7-day positive test rate of 53.4%. Douglas County will probably make CNN this week or one of the other stations that talk about the pandemic.
The Commissioners Response Team reported 298 coronavirus cases and received 1,286 test results over the past two weeks in Douglas County. Dividing 298 cases by 1,286 test results gives Douglas County a RECORD 14-day positive test rate of 23.2 % today, over twice the maximum of 10% needed for in-dining restaurants, bars, theaters and health clubs to reopen.
The 298 coronavirus cases over the past two weeks represent a 14-day case rate of 265.5 today for Douglas County, which is over the maximum of 200 required for in-dining restaurants, bars, theaters and health clubs to reopen.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 228 new coronavirus cases and 4 deaths, all in Jackson County today. The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 1,471 cases and a RECORD 22 deaths over the past week.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,223 new coronavirus cases and a RECORD 24 deaths today in Oregon. This does not include the 96 year old Douglas County woman who died on Sunday which OHA has yet to report. OHA reported a RECORD 89 deaths in Oregon over the past week.
The Oregon Health Authority also tracks hospital statistics for seven different regions in Oregon. Region 3 consists of Douglas, Coos, Curry and Lane Counties. The OHA reported 22 ICU beds and 140 non-ICU beds are available in Region 3 today. 52 coronavirus cases are hospitalized in Region 3 today. There were 108 more coronavirus cases reported in Region 3 today.
Yesterday, Douglas County reported only 34 coronavirus test results were returned. 33 of those 34 test results were NEW positive cases. 97% positivity.
Why haven't any of the two recent articles mentioned this fact rather than falsely claim cases are dropping and give hope that schools will reopen?
That is such a misleading and irresponsible news report. The cases are down ONLY because not many tests were done over the Thanksgiving holiday. Positivity rate is up.
According to data released Monday by ODE and OHA the positivity rate is actually down for the past two-week period. This is the data used each week to write about school reopening, as this is the data used by schools to make decisions regarding reopening.
The Commissioner's Press Release today reported 13 new cases from 13 new test results received.
Recent lower case counts are an artifact of reduced testing and reporting over Thanksgiving and the following weekend. We're going to have to wait at least a week to see the impact from holiday family gatherings and celebrations and several more weeks to see how deaths are impacted. Dr. Dannenhoffer discussed this on his Facebook session.
mworden: yes. Data are borked at all levels, and it's likely we are currently far worse off than we know.
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/12/how-bad-could-december-get/617241/
My choice is to accept that data is completely borked now. To keep telling people it's borked, and the lower case count is merely an artifact. We'll have a better picture of the situation soon.
Listen up, people: It's borked* now. Accept it.
*Thanks for that word, Joe. It works.
Agree
Sanne, what's the source for that very low positivity rate for Douglas County? My numbers show a one week positivity rate of over 42%.
https://public.tableau.com/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19#!/vizhome/OregonCOVID-19TestingandOutcomesbyCounty/OregonsCOVID-19TestingandOutcomesbyCounty?:display_count=y&:toolbar=n&:origin=viz_share_link&:showShareOptions=false
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/DISEASESCONDITIONS/DISEASESAZ/Emerging%20Respitory%20Infections/Weekly-County-Metrics.pdf and https://www.wesd.org/Page/1282 It's the data released by the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education each Monday.
Sanne, I appreciate your willingness to respond to concerns raised by posters in the comment section and also the increased reporting on the local covid situation. Thank you for your responsiveness.
Sanne: as does mworden, I sincerely appreciate your replies. I must confess, though, that the number still puzzle me; for example, for the last two weeks of November, there are 310 cases, with a reported positivity rate of 5.2%; this would imply that well over 5000 tests were done in that two-week period, which would be more than a quarter of the total tests done since March, and far more that is listed in the reports from the public health department.
Once again, I thank you.
These specific metrics and data sets, released by OHA and ODE each Monday, are used by schools to guide in the decision-making process. That's why it is included in this reporting. It is true that each source (DPHN, OHA, Johns Hopkins, CDC, WHO, or any other source) will have different data. I used the data that is used to guide the decisions on school reopening in an article on schools reopening —or not reopening, to be more accurate.
