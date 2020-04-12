The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention established a series of guidelines for protecting the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some of those recommendations:
Encampments:
- Unless individual housing units are available, do not clear encampments during community spread of COVID-19. Clearing encampments can cause people to disperse throughout the community and break connections with service providers. This increases the potential for infectious disease spread.
- Encourage people staying in encampments to set up their tents/sleeping quarters with at least 12 feet by 12 feet of space per individual.
- Ensure nearby restroom facilities have functional water taps, are stocked with hand hygiene materials (soap, drying materials) and bath tissue, and remain open to people experiencing homelessness 24 hours per day.
- If toilets or hand-washing facilities are not available nearby, provide access to portable latrines with hand-washing facilities for encampments of more than 10 people.
Partnerships:
- Reaching and protecting people experiencing unsheltered homelessness during the COVID-19 outbreak will require coordination across several local sectors. Community leaders should continue activities that protect people experiencing homelessness, including supporting continuity of homeless services, healthcare, behavioral health services, food pantries, and linkages to permanent housing. Plans need to be clearly communicated to all stakeholders.
- Homeless outreach teams and public health outreach workers will often be the front lines. These workers need to be prepared to protect themselves and their clients, provide health education information, and help direct their clients to care as necessary.
- Law enforcement should be apprised of plans related to protecting people experiencing unsheltered homelessness from COVID-19 in order to best work in coordination with homelessness service systems and state and local health departments.
- People experiencing homelessness themselves are an important resource to help navigate their communities and keep their friends and family members safe. Consider developing an advisory board with representation from people experiencing homelessness to ensure plans can be implemented.
- Local officials will need to identify where people without housing can be isolated and receive care if they are suspected to have COVID-19, are awaiting COVID-19 testing results, or are confirmed to have COVID-19.
Communications:
- Provide straightforward communications to people sleeping outside. Identify people who are influential in the community who can help communicate with others. Post signs in strategic locations to provide information on hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene, and cough etiquette. Request up-to-date contact information for each person.
- Share information on COVID-19 spread in their area; advice to avoid crowded areas; social distancing recommendations and advice not to share personal items; how to recognize the symptoms of COVID-19 and what to do if they are sick; what to do if their friends, family, or community members are sick; how to isolate themselves if they have symptoms; and where to find food, water, hygiene facilities, regular healthcare and behavioral health resources if there have been local closures or changes.
