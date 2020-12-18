CHI Mercy Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Jason Gray became the first Douglas County resident Friday to receive the new Pfizer vaccination for COVID-19.
Gray's vaccination was followed immediately afterward by the vaccination of Brad Robinson, Mercy's director of infectious disease control.
The shot was quick — blink and you'd miss it — and both men said it didn't hurt.
"Not even a bee sting," Robinson said.
Gray said he was excited.
"This is a big step forward to safety, to returning to some degree of normalcy in our society, protecting our community members," Gray said.
"There have been a lot of tragic deaths due to COVID, and this is a way to hopefully prevent those. And also to get our children back to school, to get that normalcy for them," he said.
Both men received their shots at the old Behavioral Health Unit on the Mercy campus.
"Without a doubt, this is a huge step forward in terms of getting control of this pandemic," Robinson said.
Robinson said he appreciates that there are probably many in the community who are hesitant about the vaccine, but he believes no corners were cut in testing for its safety and effectiveness.
"I'm very confident after doing a lot of research that it's a safe vaccine, and as I said hopefully enough people will get it that we can develop some type of herd immunity going forward. I don't think we want to be wearing masks the rest of our lives," he said.
Robinson said his 106-year-old mother had polio — a disease that effectively disappeared after a vaccine was created — when she was a teenager.
The impact of polio was seen most in the young people of that time, whereas COVID-19 has had its biggest impact on the elderly and the vulnerable, he said.
"As a society, we have to be committed to protecting our elderly and vulnerable, just as well as the young people in the population," he said.
Memoriee Sconce, a nurse at Mercy, gave Robinson his shot.
"This can help us all get out of 2020 and start back in with a fresh start, get that herd immunity going," she said.
She has performed screenings of potential COVID-19 patients, some of whom tested positive, and said it's a risk but she's alright with that. She said she doesn't feel like a hero, because she's just doing her job.
"I went into this profession knowing that there's always a risk, but I wouldn't change that for the world. This is my calling, it always has been," she said.
Mercy planned to immunize 30 other staff members Friday and continue immunizing staff members next week. As of Friday, the hospital had enough vaccine to give 975 shots. Each of those will be given as a first shot. The Pfizer vaccine requires a booster shot in 21 days.
The hospital has about 1,400 employees and is expecting additional vaccines from both Pfizer and a second vaccine manufacturer, Moderna, in the coming weeks.
Gray said Friday he wanted to get the shot first because he felt he shouldn't ask the rest of the staff to do what he wasn't willing to do himself.
Gray said a staff survey two weeks ago indicated just 50% of Mercy's staff would be willing to get the vaccine. Now, he believes that's changed because staff members have been calling in to ask when they can receive a vaccine.
He said Friday was the beginning of a long process.
"We're really excited to be able to vaccinate our staff and our employees here," Gray said. "We're trying to vaccinate as quickly and safely as we can, following the OHA's guidelines for the distribution of vaccines."
(2) comments
This is a big deal! It's disappointing that there is so much distrust directed at medicine, science in general, and expertise, so that so many people are suspicious and hesitant.
Regarding polio: it was a such a terrible disease partly because of the triumph of modern sanitation; in more ancient times, infants would get it and it was a mild disease in them because they still carried their mothers' antibodies; it was mostly limited to the gut. By the time I was a kid, 1950s, polio was a nearly unimaginable scourge and terror. Doctors Salk and Sabin were justifiably secular saints (and I understand they rather disliked each other.)
The scientists who started intensive work on coronaviruses seventeen years ago, and those who worked on the current vaccines deserve hero status.
This is such good news!
