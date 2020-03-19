More families will be able to use child care benefits thanks to temporary changes to help Oregon families during the coronavirus pandemic.
Co-pays will be eliminated to eligible families, increasing the income limits for eligibility and ensure more certainty for providers.
“These measures are helping families access safe care for their children and will help stabilize child care businesses during an unprecedented time,” Early Learning System Director Miriam Calderon said in a press release.
Gov. Kate Brown directed the Oregon Department of Human Services and the Oregon Department of Education’s Early Learning Division to make changes to help low-income, working families and help child care providers stay in business during the state of emergency.
“At a time when Oregon’s families are weathering numerous difficulties in their daily lives due to the spread of the coronavirus and its impact on our economy, we need to do everything we can to make sure child care providers can keep their doors open so parents can continue to work,” Brown said.
The eligibility will be changed from 185% of the federal poverty level to 250% of the federal poverty level or 85% of the state median income, whichever is higher for the family size. This is an increase of nearly $1,860 a month for a family of four.
Child care providers will continue to receive payments from the Department of Human Services even if children are unable to attend, or they have to temporarily shut down.
The Early Learning Division sent out a statement encouraging providers to take care of their own health during the time.
“It is important that we come together and help one another through this difficult time,” said Fariborz Pakseresht, director of Oregon Department of Human Services in a press release. “Child care providers play an important role in supporting families, and we want to make sure families can still access this important service.”
While Brown prohibited gatherings of more than 25 people, this did not apply to child care facilities, workplaces, grocery stores, pharmacies and retail outlets.
“These changes will allow providers more flexibility to continue serving parents doing critical work during this state of emergency,” said Early Learning System Director Miriam Calderon. ”I want to stress that child care providers are serving as first responders, and families for whom child care is not absolutely necessary should keep their children at home to ensure these caregivers can serve those most in need.”
Certain school districts have been asked to provide child care for health care workers and first responders. Roseburg Public Schools will be providing emergency child care and will provide more details later this week. It was not immediately clear whether other school districts in Douglas County would also be asked to provide the service.
For Douglas County health care workers and first responders, there is also emergency drop-in care available at Cobb Childcare & Preschool for children 6 weeks to 5 years old, who have not yet started kindergarten.
The child care center is open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 541-957-1008 or email hello@cobbschool.org.
Jessica Gaul, executive director of Cobb Children’s Learning Center, said as of Wednesday the child care facility had 25 open spots, some of which are free of charge thanks to donations from families.
“We’d love to see families who can’t work due to child care shortages take advantage,” Gaul said. She added that a second round of openings will be for families in the service industry “so we can keep our community moving forward.”
The Office of Child Care is creating an expedited process for providers to start new child care facilities to service essential personnel. It has also expedited background checks on applicants, training for staff and the time frame in which care facilities become licensed.
Guardians and providers can call 1-800-699-9074 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to have their questions answered by the Department of Human Services.
