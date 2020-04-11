Providing child care amid the coronavirus outbreak has proven to be essential, but the people providing the care are at great risk, both physically and financially, and changes may be on the horizon.
“Many of them, providers and their staff, they’re afraid. They’re afraid about their own safety if they continue to provide care,” said Early Learning System Director Miriam Calderon said during an Early Learning Council meeting Thursday. “For those that are closing, they’re worried about their economic future, the future of their business and how they’ll be able to provide for their own families.”
The Early Learning Division is actively discussing changing the criteria around demonstrating a need for child care in the geographic areas as nearly 50% of slots remain unfilled.
During the coronavirus closure there are three types of emergency child care available in Oregon: school-based care, licensed care and pop-up care.
There were more than 2,500 licensed care providers who applied to provide emergency care, 1,830 of them had been approved but that process would be continuing. Throughout the state there are also 96 schools offering care and 74 pop-up child care centers.
There are more than 18,000 slots for emergency child care in Oregon and about 10,000 of those remain unused. This includes openings for about 1,200 infants, 2,000 toddlers, 4,000 preschools and 2,800 school-aged children.
She added that the number of children in child care is declining as more families try to stay home. In rural and urban areas, the trend is the same.
“In a way that may be a positive thing for trying to stem the spread of the virus,” Calderon said. “At the same we know that it’s very challenging for the providers financially.”
Anne Kubisch, president of The Ford Family Foundation in Roseburg, participated in the meeting and said the foundation made $2 million in donations to 250 nonprofits and community partners. The majority of those were about taking care if children and families.
While these are not grants specifically for child care providers, they did partner with the Oregon Community Foundation to start a small business stabilizing fund.
“So many of these business are either unbanked,” Kubisch said. “And on such a shoestring budget that if they don’t get funding in the next two weeks they are going out of business.”
The Ford Family Foundation also joined the community response team of the incident command center in Douglas County.
“For those who have stayed open, it’s scary because they’re weighing the higher risk of bringing illness into their own homes because of financial need,” said Eva Rippeteau, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. “When your income is opening your house to other families it’s a heart-wrenching decision to decided whether to put you and your family at risk and then all of your children you care for at risk. But also knowing that not doing so puts you at a financial risk.”
Licensed child care providers are often not able to get unemployment insurance or bank loans, and options in securing funding to sustain business through the pandemic are limited.
Katy Brooks, CEO of the Bend Chamber of Commerce, said she learned more than 26,000 applicants for small business loans were received by banks in the first two days.
“That gives you a sense of the size of the hole, it cannot be filled,” Brooks said. “My fear is (child care providers) wont be at the top of the line. That the money will go out to other businesses, but not to these people.”
Oregon is expecting $38 million in federal funds from the CARES Act, which will be used to provide financial assistance to essential workers and keep cost down and start a new grant program — Employment-Related Day Care. There has been no notice from the federal government on when those funds will become available.
The new program will be used for child care employee recognition funding, funding for operational costs, tuition support and program sustainability.
“Some decisions that we may make today, in a week or two may not look as though they were the best decision because things are changing so fast,” Early Learning Council Chair Sue Miller said. “Having grace or flexibility in this time is really important.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.