For the second time in a week, child care providers from around the state came to Salem on Saturday to ask for help as they struggle to stay in business as a result of policies made during the coronavirus pandemic.
The rally was originally scheduled to take place near the State Capitol, but moved to the front of the governor’s mansion when another protest to reopen Oregon was held at the Capitol at the same time.
Roseburg child care provider Amy Shaw said the licensed child care providers did not want to be lumped in with the other message and wanted to distance themselves from the other protest.
Licensed child care centers were ordered to shut down through an executive order from Gov. Kate Brown and apply for emergency licenses if they wanted to continue to look after children. At the same time, the governor asked schools to start providing free child care and approved emergency child care pop-ups.
“We wouldn’t be here if we hadn’t been hurt by the executive order,” said Anneliese Sheahan, staff representative for AFSCME Local 132, a union representing child care workers. “No business is having to compete with free pop-up businesses. No free gas or groceries or pharmaceuticals, only child care. Only child care.”
After the rally, Shaw said the crowd was hopeful that their stories were heard and that they put a voice to the issues.
“Now, in a time where we need (Gov. Brown) the most, it’s literally crickets,” Shaw said during the rally. “We’re going into May pretty soon and there will be nothing. We have nothing coming, just complete silence. Gov. Brown, you need to show yourself and tell us what we are supposed to do.”
Shaw estimated there were between five and 10 child care providers from the Roseburg area and two or three from Klamath Falls made the trip to Salem to rally for licensed child care workers.
During a meeting last week The Oregon Department of Education’s Early Learning Division said it was actively discussing changing the criteria around demonstrating a need for child care in the geographic areas as nearly 50% of slots remain unfilled.
There are more than 18,000 slots for emergency child care in Oregon and about 10,000 of those remain unused. This includes openings for about 1,200 infants, 2,000 toddlers, 4,000 preschools and 2,800 school-aged children.
According to a report from the National Association for the Education of Young Children, one out of four Oregon child care providers will not survive a closure of more than two weeks without additional funding.
As part of the CARES Act approved by Congress last month, Oregon received $38.6 million to support families’ child care needs and child care providers. This was part of a $3.5 billion Child Care and Development Block Grant.
Providers will be paid for the increased number of absent days for children still enrolled but who aren’t attending due to the pandemic. Child care centers that have closed are still eligible for ongoing payments, according to a joint press release from Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley.
“It’s hugely important to these essential workers because so often the continually put themselves and their families at risk to help us,” Wyden said. “The need is so enormous — this doesn’t come close to meeting all of the need. This is just, in my view, trying to put a Band-Aid on the crisis in terms of shortage of child care services.”
Wyden and Merkley were joined by representative Suzanne Bonamici in a call for $50 billion support for child care in the next coronavirus pandemic response package.
Sheahan said there are thousands of essential workers and licensed child care providers want to take care of those children.
“Let’s be honest, we need answers and we need them right now,” Shaw said. “The majority of people standing here probably won’t last till the end, if we don’t get help.”
State agencies have continuously stated they were helping child care providers in need. Providers during Saturday’s rally said the help they received was a 6 pound can of pickled beets.
Saturday’s rally included a moment of silence for an Oregon child care worker who died from COVID-19 earlier in the week.
