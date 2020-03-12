The city of Roseburg is continuing to monitor information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Oregon Health Authority, Douglas County Public Health, and the Governor’s office. Currently, the city is operating with normal business hours and full operations.
"(The city) is taking interim steps to ensure the safety of our staff and the public," said Eric Johnson, the city's spokesman, in a press release. "Staff will continue to evaluate additional safety measures as necessary, and changes may be implemented."
City staff is participating in leadership calls and meetings with local health officials, CHI Mercy Medical Center, Bay Cities Ambulance, and Douglas Fire District No. 2 to evaluate how to best serve the public while keeping first responders and medical professionals safe, Johnson said.
The city is encouraging the use of social distancing because of guidance from the CDC and the OHA. Public meetings currently scheduled are proceeding, but will be set up to maintain the recommended separation between attendees. Staff will continue to evaluate available technology that may better facilitate virtual meetings.
— The Roseburg Public Library is maintaining its regular operating hours, but will see some changes.
— Fewer computers will be available for use in order to encourage recommended social spacing.
— Scheduled programs are continuing, with changes made to provide additional spacing between participants.
— Any library patron showing signs of illness may be asked to leave.
— The library depends heavily on volunteers and has contingency plans in place to reduce operations if needed.
As always, there is a vast amount of material available to library cardholders on the electronic platforms – CloudLibrary and Overdrive. Visit https://roseburg.biblionix.com/catalog/ for electronic media.
The public is encouraged to conduct as much city business as possible via the phone or online.
The city will post updates on our social media channels, which includes Facebook, Twitter, and Nextdoor.
(1) comment
Those in law enforcement and public safety have extensive contact with the public, including people who call 911 for health emergencies, and are often unable to stay isolated. If 40 percent of our fire department and/or police force became infected, what would their service look like?
Should the public be prepared for slower responses to 911 calls. Are our police and fire departments making plans to quarantine their own staff if needed? Do contingency plans include reallocating staff and possibly deploying trainees and retirees; responding to fewer minor accidents; pulling resource officers out of schools; and deprioritizing nonviolent crimes?
We hope answers to these and others questions will be provided soon to assure the public our responders are taking the coronavirus threat seriously.
