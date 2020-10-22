Cobb Childcare and Preschool will be closed until Nov. 4 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
The child care and preschool institution made the announcement via Facebook on Wednesday. The administration was notified of the positive test results on Tuesday and put its COVID-19 action plan into motion.
“While we are not required by any agency to close, the health and safety of our staff and students are of utmost priority, and we make the closure decision as part of our predetermined protocol and out of an abundance of caution; full closure will allow all families and staff to monitor for symptoms and ensure we are all able to return safely on November 4th,” the post read.
Cobb Childcare and Preschool is working with the Douglas Public Health Network.
For more information on COVID-19, call DPHN at 541-464-6550 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Kudos to Cobb Childcare and Preschool for announcing their coronavirus case on their Facebook page to let their clients know. The same CAN'T be said for Mercy Medical Center and Roseburg Veterans Affairs which said nothing on their Facebook page about their respective workplace outbreaks involving numerous employees. While Cobb Childcare and Preschool was transparent about their cases, Mercy and the VA chose to hide their coronavirus cases from their workers, their clients and the public.
