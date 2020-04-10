Umpqua Community College administrators are working to figure out the financial impact of the coronavirus.
UCC’s Chief Financial Officer Natalya Brown presented her predictions to the school board Wednesday, which included an anticipated enrollment decline, anticipate state allocation reduction, impacts on PERS rates and lost revenue due to COVID-related costs.
She said there might be a reduction in state allocations because of a substantial loss to the state economy.
Although the college saw an increase in enrollment during, and immediately following, the Great Recession, there was also a drop in state funding, according to UCC President Debra Thatcher.
It’s unsure how the recent increase in unemployment will impact the college.
“School costs more now than it did a decade ago,” Thatcher said.
UCC spokeswoman Tiffany Coleman had previously stated, “There is nothing ‘typical’ about a global event like this. It is impossible for anyone to predict the unpredictable.”
The Higher Education Coordinating Commission which oversees postsecondary education in Oregon estimated that the coronavirus pandemic would lead to a 30% drop in enrollment, a 50% decline in spring revenue, a 30% revenue in annual auxiliary revenue, and a 5% increase in instruction and support costs.
The federal stimulus bill includes $14 billion to distributed to higher education institutions. Early estimated show that Oregon would receive around $120 million.
UCC had extra expenses in setting up distance learning technology, cleaning supplies, lost revenue because of canceled events, etc. Brown said she’s kept a record of those expenses for potential grant or stimulus recovery.
Colleges were asked to submit detailed impacts so a statewide response workgroup could be formed. The initial meeting for the community colleges impacts workgroup will be Thursday.
“We should have a better understanding of the impacts on each institution after mid-April as the deadline for students to withdraw and receive 50% of their tuition back will have passed,” a release from the Higher Education Coordinating Commission said.
In a response to those expected financial losses Umpqua Community College instituted a hiring freeze on March 18, a travel ban is in place until June 20, reduced spending, and an adjusted heating and air conditioning schedule in buildings because there are fewer people present on campus.
