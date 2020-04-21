Anybody wanting to view the video taken of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners meeting on March 11 is out of luck.
That was the last weekly Wednesday meeting the commissioners held before canceling the rest due to COVID-19.
The link to the video was removed from the county’s website after Mike Ruehle, a frequent contributor to The News-Review’s online comment sections, began complaining about Commissioner Tim Freeman’s explanation of how county residents should act. Ruehle said Freeman downplayed the disease.
At the time Freeman made his comments more than one month ago, one local COVID-19 case had been identified and the governor’s stay at home order was still a little under two weeks away. As of Monday, the total was 23 COVID-19 cases in the county, and the governor’s social distancing rules had been in effect for three weeks.
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Chairman Chris Boice acknowledged he took down the link to the video and said it won’t be going back up.
“We don’t have any legal obligation to have it there in the first place,” he said.
As of Tuesday morning, the Douglas County website appeared to show no available links to archived videos of county commissioner meetings dating back to 2015.
He said with Ruehle continually rehashing the issue, commissioners were concerned people might get the idea that what Freeman said a month ago was still the advice they would give today.
“For that guy to continue to point to the meeting as if that was today’s messaging was misleading to the public,” he said.
Ruehle characterized Freeman’s statements as suggesting there’s no reason to social distance or to close events.
He quoted Freeman as saying, “This virus, like most viruses, will cycle through and we’ll move on to the next thing.”
The News-Review was unable to obtain a copy of the video to review Freeman’s statements.
Boice said the county didn’t destroy the video, they just removed a link to it. The video is in third-party hands of the site that posts the county’s videos, and the county does not have a copy of it, he said.
The minutes of the meeting, which remain posted on the website, summarize Freeman’s comments like this:
“Commissioner Freeman made comments regarding the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Oregon. He reiterated that communication with the public is continuing along with a link on our website and Facebook for continuing information. He explained how the symptoms parallel to those of a regular cold and explained how many won’t even know they have it due to mild symptoms. He expressed the need to stay home if you’re sick, wash your hands, avoid contact with mouth, eyes and face and clean and disinfect surfaces. Lastly, check the CDC travel website for any travel advisories.”
Ruehle said in an interview Friday he would have attended the next meeting to complain, but there wasn’t one. It was canceled due to COVID-19 social distancing. He said the minutes didn’t present Freeman’s comments the way he remembered them.
He said Freeman should have been protecting people’s health by urging caution.
“The World Health Organization had already declared coronavirus a pandemic,” he said. “And you’ve got your commissioner telling you, ‘Hey don’t worry about it,’” he said.
Ruehle said Boice’s explanation for why the video was taken down doesn’t hold water with him.
“If he doesn’t post that video, there’s something wrong with it. That’s not right, to basically pull something that should be in the public domain,” Ruehle said.
(1) comment
I quote Commissioner Freeman’s report on coronavirus from the March 11 Board of Commissioners meeting with Commissioners Boice and Kress nodding in agreement:
1. “There is no call for social distancing.”
2. “There is no call to close events.”
3. “People should go about their lives.”
4. “This virus, like most viruses, will cycle through and we’ll move on to the next thing.”
When I spoke to Commissioner Boice about their comments, his response is “we had no warning.” Yet, China already had 555 cases and 17 deaths when the first case was confirmed in Washington three weeks earlier on January 21. The worldwide death count grew to 2,923 on February 28 when the first U.S. death was reported. There were 126,414 coronavirus cases worldwide and 4,638 deaths on March 11 when the Commissioner’s meeting was conducted. 1,329 of those cases and 38 deaths were in the U.S. Oregon had 19 cases and Douglas County had declared its first case the day before. Claiming “we had no warning” is either a poor excuse or an indicator of how out of touch they are with the rest of the world.
The World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global health emergency on January 30, nearly 6 weeks before Commissioner Boice claimed, “we had no warning.” Other well publicized warnings include President Trump’s shutdown of travel to China on January 31. Japan quarantined thousands on a cruise ship on February 5. Italy locked down their country on February 23 followed shortly by several other European countries. The C.D.C. lifted all federal restrictions on testing for coronavirus on March 3. 22 Countries on three continents had closed their schools by March 5. President Trump signed an $8.3 billion coronavirus spending bill on March 6. Oregon announced it wouldn’t allow the Grand Princes cruise to dock in Astoria on March 9. Oregon shutdown schools in Hillsboro and Lake Oswego on March 9. Oregon approved $5 for coronavirus emergency funding and University of Oregon announced it was switching to on-line classes on March 10. All of these events appear unknown to Commissioner Freeman when he made his statements trivializing coronavirus during the March 11 meeting.
Even if our Commissioners are out of touch with the rest of the world, it doesn’t explain their action to remove the video public record of their March 11 meeting. After all, our taxes pay for those videos. I suspect they did this for two reasons. First, they want to erase evidence of how they trivialized coronavirus and how out of touch they are. Second, the approved meeting minutes from the March 11 meeting indicate statements and actions that probably never occurred during that meeting. Essentially, our Commissioners rewrote history to avoid their appearance of negligence. Why else attempt to cover it up?
It’s looking more and more like the coronavirus pandemic will have relatively minimal health impact on Douglas County residents. And while that is absolutely wonderful, it shouldn’t draw from the fact our County Commissioners ignorantly trivialized a pandemic before they comprehended the facts and then tried to cover up their ignorance by destroying the evidence.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.