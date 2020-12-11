This has been a hard year for many people, but Joanne Phillips of Sutherlin has had a tougher time than most.
In October, she was diagnosed with cancer.
Since that illness makes patients extra vulnerable to COVID-19, she's been homebound, and during that time her hair has just kept growing.
On Thursday, Phillips received her scheduled radiation treatment at the Community Cancer Center in Roseburg. Then she did something that felt a lot better. She walked into a separate exam room at the center for a haircut.
Dustin Gillham, also a patient at the center, was offering a day of free haircuts in a COVID-19-safe environment.
Gillham was a hair stylist in the Pearl District of Portland before moving to Sutherlin three years ago and opening Umpqua Luxury Styles on Main Street there.
Phillips told Gillham she usually comes out of the salon with an old lady haircut, but that's not what she wanted this time.
"It's time for something new," she said.
So Gillham started work on a modern variation of a bob.
"We're taking some length off. We're going to leave it easy maintenance for her, but she has some slight curl in her hair so we'll set a structure that works for her," Gillham said.
He snipped off about 4 inches of hair in back as Phillips divulged she is 86 years old.
"I'm proud of every year. I earned all of it, let me tell ya," she said.
Lisa Cavens, of Roseburg, is Phillips' daughter. She said the family has been very careful to keep her mother secluded.
"She's got eight more treatments of radiation, and then we're very hopeful that this will be behind her," she said.
As the haircut took shape, she said her mother's going to look adorable, and she wouldn't be surprised to see her put on a little makeup the next day — something she hasn't felt good enough to do for the past month.
"This is definitely something that will make her happy and feel pretty again," she said.
Phillips was optimistic she'd be able to keep her stylish new hair through the remaining radiation sessions. But the treatment hasn't been easy.
"My treatment has been a little horrendous, but the people here are wonderful," Phillips said. "I have had the best, excellent care that I could have had, I know."
Gillham doesn't have cancer, but has been receiving treatment for Type 1 diabetes.
He said he was talking with Ally Gottfried, a registered dietitian at the cancer center, about some weight gain he's had during the pandemic and they discussed how much people are hurting.
She encouraged him to find a way to volunteer, and he decided he wanted to give other patients the gift of a free haircut.
He'd already done about a dozen haircuts Thursday and found it was giving him a gift in return.
"It's kind of a blessing for me to come in here and just talk with patients," he said.
Living through a pandemic can make people feel withdrawn, he said, and sometimes it's the little things that help people feel better.
"What makes my life is connecting with people, that's one of the things I love most about hair styling," he said.
"It's not really the art or the science, it's the person. You're in a close setting and you get to know those people. My thought was if I can do something for somebody else beyond the COVID restrictions, I want to do that," he said.
