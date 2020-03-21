The coronavirus has claimed another life and infected 23 more people in Oregon, raising the death toll to four as of 8 a.m. Saturday, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
There are now 137 cases of COVID-19 in the state, spanning over 17 counties including one case in Douglas County.
Washington County reported 11 new cases in the last 24 hours, while Multnomah County reported six new cases, Marion County had two and Clackamas, Deschutes, Josephine and Lane counties each reported one new case.
Gov. Kate Brown urged Oregonians to “Stay home, stay healthy” during a conference Friday, and an executive order is expected to follow in the latest attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
WINSTON — Wildlife Safari decided to keep its drive-thru open, despite announcing Friday it …
Several local businesses, including Wildlife Safari and YMCA of Douglas County, have closed ahead of the executive order to abide by the governor’s wishes.
DRIVE-THRU TESTING
Douglas Public Health Network was able to collect 35 samples during its second COVID-19 drive-thru test Friday.
It was the second drive-thru testing clinic in a week, which were modeled after the flu-vaccine clinic the health network has organized for the past three years.
Residents who were tested had been identified by their health care provider.
The Q-Tip is 5 inches long. And up the nose it goes.
Local physicians collected the specimens and the lab test will be conducted at an out of state Quest laboratory. Results are expected to be available in two to four days.
BLOOD DONATIONS
American Red Cross is in search of blood donors as blood drive cancellations are causing shortages, which can cause delays in essential medical care.
As of Wednesday, 4,500 blood drives had been canceled which represents approximately 150,000 fewer donations due to COVID-19 concerns.
People can donate at the Red Cross Donor Center on 1176 NW Garden Valley Blvd in Roseburg from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday or from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
There will also be community blood drives at the Grocery Outlet in Myrtle Creek from 1-6 p.m. Friday and the First Presbyterian Church in Roseburg from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 31.
MORE INFORMATION
A Facebook Live question and answer session with Dannenhoffer is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday on the DPHN Facebook page.
If you have ay questions about resources available locally call 541-464-6550 or visit www.douglaspublichealthnetwork.org.
Additional information on state, federal and international responses to COVID-19 can be received from the Oregon Health Authority, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization and by calling 211.
(2) comments
A week ago, the U.S. had less than 3,000 cases of coronavirus. Today there are nearly 27,000 confirmed cases. That’s an order of magnitude increase in one week. When the number of cases is plotted logarithmically versus days for the past month, the result is nearly a straight line. When extrapolated one week into the future, the number of U.S. cases is conservatively estimated to exceed 250,000 on March 29. Similarly, the number of deaths is estimated to exceed 1,500 on March 29. It doesn’t stop there.
Again, why do you keep calling it "COVID-19 drive-thru test" and not "COVID-19 drive-thru samples?" After all, your own article says "the lab test will be conducted at an out of state Quest laboratory.
Furthermore, your article goes on to say, "Results are expected to be available in two to four days." Yet it fails to mention that it has been five days with no results since the first drive through sampling on March 17. Did you ask the local physicians taking the samples about this discrepancy? Or is it NRToday's responsibility to sugar coat the pandemic no questions asked?
It's been five days since the first set of "drive through
