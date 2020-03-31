The director of the Oregon Office of Emergency Management said Monday the coronavirus crisis is not close to peaking yet in Oregon.
“We know that we’re not in any way, shape or form at the peak of this for us here in Oregon,” said OEM Director Andrew Phelps, who was speaking at a press conference in Salem on Monday afternoon.
As of Monday, the number of COVID-19 cases in Douglas County had risen to eight.
Statewide, according to the most recent numbers from the Oregon Health Authority, 606 people have tested positive, and 16 have died. None of the Douglas County cases have died.
Monday’s numbers indicate that new coronavirus cases in Douglas County have doubled since last week, with the Douglas Public Health Network reporting three new cases Monday and one over the weekend.
Exactly how many people have the illness remains unknown, since the availability of tests is limited and there are long waits for results, even for those who are tested for COVID-19. But of those who have tested and received results, eight came back positive and 223 have tested negative.
Three of the Douglas County cases have been hospitalized, the DPHN has reported.
Demographic information such as age and town have not been released on the Douglas County cases.
According to the OHA, half of those who died statewide were over 80, and all who died were 60 or older. Statewide, 140 people have been hospitalized with the illness.
The county with the largest number of positive cases is Washington County with 168. That’s followed by Marion County with 123, and Multnomah County with 100.
Oregon Emergency Management, Phelps said, serves as a bridge between local, county, tribes, state agencies and the federal government to provide resources. The state’s Emergency Coordination Center is being used to support a statewide response.
Phelps said one of the most important tools in combating the spread of the virus is personal protective equipment, including gloves, masks, gowns and other equipment that hospital staff and other front-line care workers use to protect themselves and the patients.
“Typically, hospitals would order the supplies they need on their own, but I think we’re all well aware there is a huge supply chain disruption in the procurement, purchase and distribution of PPE,” Phelps said.
The State Emergency Coordination Center, he said, is prioritizing finding the equipment that’s needed and then distributing it across the state.
Phelps said the protective gear is coming from three sources, one of which is Oregonians across the state. The others are vendors from which the state buys the gear and the federal government.
Phelps said more than 135,000 of the N95 masks and more than 300,000 surgical masks are expected to be processed through the state facility this week in Wilsonville, but it’s still not enough.
“We are aware that supply does not meet demand,” Phelps said. “We’re working continually with the federal government and the Oregon Health Authority to make sure all PPE is safe, that it’s mitigating the risk and it’s going to protect our first responders and front-line health care workers and the families they go home to.”
