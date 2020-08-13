The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported three new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday. There was one positive and two presumptive cases, which brings the county’s total 159.
There have been 143 people who’ve tested positive to go with 16 presumptive cases. As of Wednesday, the Douglas Public Health Network was supporting 28 people in isolation.
There has been one death of a county resident, who died in a Texas hospital.
Three people are hospitalized, one of whom is a county resident hospitalized outside the county. One county resident and one person from another state are hospitalized in Douglas County for the coronavirus.
County officials say they continue to identify people with positive test results who have chosen to travel out of Oregon to visit relatives or vacation. While traveling, some have come in contact with a person who was infected and brought the virus back. Some other cases were the result of a family member coming to the county to visit and infected their host family.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 258 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases along with seven new deaths Wednesday.
The state’s total number of cases is at 22,022. The death toll is at 375.
Clackamas County had four deaths, two were in Washington County and one in Umatilla County.
The OHA’s weekly report says daily cases of COVID-19 declined slightly during the week of Monday, Aug. 3 through Sunday Aug. 9. There were 2,122 new cases that week, a slight drop from the previous week’s tally of 2,278. There were 29 deaths reported, a drop from 39 the previous week.
Most cases continue to be sporadic, meaning there is no known source, which OHA officials say, is an indication the virus is widespread.
