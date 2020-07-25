County health officials reported nine people with new positive test results for COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of positive and presumed cases to 116 — a 170% increase since July 1.
Of the 116 cases, 111 are confirmed positive and five are presumed to be positive because they were exposed to someone who has the virus and are showing symptoms.
There are currently 40 people in isolation in the county, nearly double the 22 that were reported to be in isolation last Saturday.
One COVID-19-related death has been reported in the county, a number that remained unchanged Saturday.
County health officials on Saturday again pointed out that the new positive cases are directly linked to people traveling outside Douglas County, and especially those traveling outside the state.
Additionally, county health officials said, they are seeing cases linked to close-contact at social gatherings, such as birthday parties, sleepovers, sporting events and parties. And that means younger people, including children and teenagers, are now testing positive for COVID-19.
The recent spike in cases in Douglas County is being mirrored statewide.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 408 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to 16,492. OHA also reported four deaths Saturday, raising the state death total to 286.
On July 1, there were 9,294 confirmed and presumptive cases in the state; that represents a 77% increase since the first of the month. Statewide, deaths in that time have increased by 37%.
The four newly reported deaths in the state were:
- A 66-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on June 14 and died on July 14, at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- An 88-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on July 10 and died on July 21, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- An 87-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on July 7 and died on July 17. His place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- An 85-year-old man in Umatilla County, who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 24. His place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.
The spread of COVID-19 in the state shows no sign of abating and could worsen, according to OHA models unveiled this week. That model determined that by mid-August ,1,600 Oregonians will contract COVID-19 a day if the current rate of transmission continues.
The model also determined that if the rate of transmission decreases by 10% by Aug. 13, about 600 Oregonians a day would be infected.
However, under a worse-case scenario, if the rate of infection in Oregon increases by 10%, some 2,300 new cases would emerge each day by mid-August, and 46 people a day would need to be hospitalized with COVID-19.
