As of noon on Friday, the Douglas Public Health Network reported no new cases of the coronavirus and that total number of positive cases remains at 23, and 14 of those have been declared recovered. Two of them remain hospitalized in different hospitals.
The DPHN continues to try to identify people who may have had close contact with those who tested positive to COVID-19 and advising quarantine for those people.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,177 positive cases in the state — an increase of 51 from the previous day — with 20 of those coming from Marion County.
There were three new deaths reported in the state, bringing the total to 86 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
All three deaths were males in their 80s. Two were from Multnomah County and one was from Linn County.
