Douglas County reported one new case of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the county's total number of cases to 25. No new cases were reported on Monday.
There are just two active cases in the county after 23 of the 25 people who were infected with the coronavirus have recovered. The number of negative test results in Douglas County is 1,920.
One person — Jose Jimenez, of Oakland, a nurse at the Roseburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center — remains in a Portland hospital.
Holly Jimenez, Jose Jimenez's wife wrote an update on her Facebook page on May 13 saying that Jose "has had two negative nasopharyngeal swabs and a negative bronch sample for COVID."
She added that her husband has been more comfortable, and when he is awake, he is able to follow commands.
The Douglas Public Health Network continues to host drive-thru testing clinics this week. Plus, hospitals, urgent cares and clinics also continue to test for COVID-19. The Abbot ID Now machine, which is now available locally, has shortened the wait time for results.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 3,687 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state as of Monday and that included 62 new cases and one new death.
A 69-year-old man in Marion County became the 138th person to die relating to COVID-19. The man tested positive on May 16 and died the same day. He had underlying medical conditions.
