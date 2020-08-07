Douglas County reported three new positive cases of COVID-19 and one presumptive case as of Thursday.
The county has had 131 people test positive for the virus and is reporting 14 presumptive cases for a total of 145. One death attributed to COVID-19 has been reported and no residents are hospitalized for the coronavirus.
The Douglas Public Health Network is supporting 26 people in isolation.
The county is continuing to handle three workplace outbreaks — at Norris Blueberry Farm, Romtec and CHI Mercy Medical Center. Officials at Mercy said all six of the employees who were considered presumptive after possibly being exposed to the virus while sitting outside with an employee who tested positive for COVID-19, returned negative tests.
Despite the negative tests, however, the hospital is still considered to have a workplace outbreak.
Robb Cowie, the communications director for the Oregon Health Authority said if someone is a presumptive case, because of the levels of false negatives that are returned, they are still counted as a case.
"Unfortunately, the testing does have such a high rate of negatives that we will still consider people to be presumptive cases because we’ve had situations in the past where a test will be negative and a follow-up case will come back positive," Cowie said.
The OHA still hasn't reported the Mercy situation as workplace outbreak and Cowie wasn't sure why. The state reports workplace outbreaks of five or more cases for workplaces that have 30 or more employees. Even if it is presumptive, it is considered a case. He said for the OHA to consider a group of cases an outbreak, there has to be an epidemiological link.
"And it sounds like in this case there is because there's been close contact and that would fit the definition," he said. "With further investigation, maybe one of those cases didn’t have enough time in close proximity to be an index case, so maybe it’s fallen below the threshold for outbreak reporting.”
The hospital's outbreak was first reported by the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team on Tuesday.
COVID-19 is blamed for another death in Oregon after an 83-year-old man, from the hard-hit county of Umatilla, died Aug. 1 and that county has had 26 deaths related to the cornonavirus and 2,167 total cases.
Oregon had 267 new cases reported by the Oregon Health Authority Thursday and have tallied 20,225 cases since the pandemic began. But the state numbers have been dropping slightly, with less than 300 new cases beingreported for the second day in a row.
Another drive-thru clinic is scheduled today in Roseburg. The first drive-thru clinic in Douglas County for COVID-19 testing was March 17, and since then 1,280 people have been tested in the drive-thru clinics.
DPHN officials said patients without a primary care provider that are looking to get tested for COVID-19, can call Sutherlin Aviva Health Clinic at 541-459-3788.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.