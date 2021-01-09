The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team announced 15 new positive and two presumptive positive test results for the coronavirus Saturday.
Six Douglas County residents are currently hospitalized due to the coronavirus, three in the county and three out of the area. As of Saturday, the response team was monitoring 176 positive test cases in isolation and another 161 who are in quarantine.
In Friday’s report, 19 new positive cases were announced in Douglas County. No deaths related to COVID-19 have been announced since Wednesday.
There has been no determination when Phase 2 of the vaccination will be rolled out, and that direction from the Oregon Health Authority may not come until late March or early April.
Also Friday, the Douglas Public Health Network held its 100th drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic since the coronavirus pandemic began in March. Since the first such clinic held on March 17, nearly 2,200 tests have been conducted at the drive-thru clinics held both in the Roseburg and Reedsport.
The Oregon Health Authority Saturday announced 1,643 new cases and a staggering 28 deaths. The victims ranged in age from 68 to 100, with the median age of those dying because of the coronavirus being 87 years old. Of those who perished, 22 had confirmed underlying health conditions.
According to the Oregon Health Authority, Mercy Medical center received 795 doses of Pfizer vaccine on December 16 and Roseburg VA Hospital received 800 doses of Moderna vaccine on December 21, for a total of 1,595 doses. After 24 days, only 980 people have been vaccinated while the other 615 doses of vaccine have been sitting on shelves collecting dust. At this rate, it will take 10 years for Douglas County’s population of 112,000 to be vaccinated.
Weeks ago almost every OTHER county public health agency in Oregon notified all of their county residents through newspapers and social media exactly who in Group 1a are eligible to receive the vaccine. Eligible people who weren’t contacted by their health agency directly are asked to complete and submit an on-line vaccine survey ASAP so they could be scheduled and vaccinated. Very involved. Very proactive.
Contrast that with Douglas County’s DPHN local health agency website which for nearly 3 weeks has advised if you have questions about the vaccine, “we ask that you not call us.” In fact, Friday’s press release from the Commissioners changed and now says people with vaccine questions, “not call or email the DCCRT, DPHN or local health care professionals, but instead directly contact CDC or the Oregon Health Authority.”
I contacted OHA two days ago and asked about vaccinations where I live. OHA told me to contact my local county health agency. When I told them I lived in Douglas County, the OHA told me I needed to speak with DPHN about when I would be eligible to be vaccinated. In effect, OHA and DPHN are pointing at each other. Meanwhile, Douglas County has vaccinated a lower percentage of its residents than almost every other county in Oregon and our Commissioners choose to not be involved.
