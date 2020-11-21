The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 29 new coronavirus cases on Friday.
That brings the county’s total cases since the pandemic’s beginning to 757.
Statewide, the number of new cases continued its record-breaking streak on Friday, with the Oregon Health Authority reporting 1,306 new cases.
Four new deaths were reported Friday, including an 81-year-old Douglas County man who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 14 at a Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
The other deaths reported Friday were an 83-year-old woman in Multnomah County, a 70-year-old Klamath County man who died at a Bend hospital, and an 81-year-old Harney County woman. Two of the three had underlying conditions, and the presence of underlying conditions is still being determined for the third.
Currently, 13 county residents are hospitalized with the illness — down from 20 as recently as Monday. Twelve are hospitalized locally and one out of the area. Four county residents with COVID-19 have died this week.
The concern that hospitals could be overrun is the reason Gov. Kate Brown recently declared a two-week freeze on activities from social gatherings to eating inside restaurants.
Hospital space is shrinking around the state, most notably in Multnomah, the northern Willamette Valley and in Jackson and Josephine Counties, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Locally, CHI Mercy Medical Center has the ability in a crisis to expand to make room for as many as 174 patients, and has 16 intensive care unit beds.
The Roseburg VA Medical Center has received a request from Mercy Medical Center to accept non-veteran patients who do not need ICU support and are not COVID-19 patients, VA spokesperson Tim Parish said in an email.
“(The VA) has the capacity and capability to care for additional patients and is prepared for a wide-range of contingencies in support of local health care systems and the State of Oregon,” Parish said.
The VA has an “ample supply” of personal protective equipment to ensure patients and providers are kept safe, he said.
County public health officials are urging members of the public to wear masks when around others not from their household.
They are also asking county residents to stay six feet apart from anyone not in their household and to pay attention to distance stickers set up at stores and other local businesses.
County residents are also being asked to stay home when sick and to minimize travel, visitors and social gatherings.
The Douglas Public Health Network is currently supporting 223 people with COVID-19 in isolation and another 491 people in quarantine who’ve had contact with someone with the disease.
To date 18,734 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Douglas County, an amount equivalent to about 16.9% of the county’s population. Of those, 691, or about 3.7%, have tested positive. Another 66 have been labeled as individuals with presumptive cases who have not been tested.
Who are the 700+ positive covid patients?
As of this morning I still Don't know Anyone that has tested positive, nor do I know anyone who knows anyone that knows anyone that has tested positive.
