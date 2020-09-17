A spike Thursday of five new cases has the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team urging county residents not to forget the pandemic's risk even as it adapts to the impact of the Archie Creek Fire.
The new cases bring the county's total since the beginning of the pandemic to 200. Currently, six county residents are hospitalized with the disease, five locally and one outside the area. Eighteen are being supported in isolation.
"While our local numbers have been low over the last 5 weeks, we are now seeing an unfortunate spike in cases. In addition to dealing with COVID-19, we recognize that our residents, neighbors and friends are incredibly distracted, displaced and reeling from the devastating local wildfires, we are too. But, we cannot lose sight of the fact that we are still in the midst of a global pandemic," the team said in a press release Thursday.
"We continue to encourage you to stay vigilant in protecting you and your family from contracting or spreading this virus," the press release said.
County residents are being asked to curb travel, limit social gatherings, stay home if sick, wear masks and practice social distancing.
Epidemiologists for the county continue to identify patients with positive COVID-19 test results who have traveled out of the area, contracted the disease during their visit and brought it back to Douglas County.
States directly related to cases here include Alaska, Washington, California, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Massachusetts and Wyoming.
Patients in isolation who don't qualify for paid sick leave may be eligible for $120 per day payments for up to 10 days under a state temporary paid leave program. More information is available online at
https://www.oregon.gov/dcbs/covid-pl/Documents/COVID-temp-leave-instructions.pdf
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team claims, “our local numbers have been low over the last 5 weeks.” In fact, the DCCRT has reported 41 coronavirus cases over the past 5 weeks which is considerably higher than the 29 total cases Douglas County had when it reopened for business in June.
Douglas County has traced a mere 45% of its coronavirus cases to it source over the last three weeks according to the Oregon Health Authority (below link). That means infected people are still infecting others in Douglas County because they haven’t been identified and isolated. This is a concern.
Another concern is the 18 new coronavirus cases in Douglas County over the past 8 days exactly matches the number of people isolated in Douglas County. This indicates the Douglas County COVID-19 Response believes all 18 of these cases did NOT come in contact with anyone else who might need to be isolated.
It is highly unlikely all 18 cases were NOT in contact with family members or friends during the days before their disease was diagnosed. If they were in contact, those friends and family members should also be in isolation.
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/DISEASESCONDITIONS/DISEASESAZ/Emerging%20Respitory%20Infections/County-Watchlist-Data.pdf
