The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 11 new positive cases Friday and 8 more in its Saturday report.
The total number of positive cases was 1,179 as of Saturday.
There were 14 patients being treated for the coronavirus locally, as well as 188 positive cases being monitored in isolation and 333 potential contacts in quarantine as of Saturday.
The COVID-19 Response Team also reported two deaths in its Friday update: a 71-year-old woman who passed away Dec. 7 and a 70-year-old man who passed away Dec. 9. There have been 29 Douglas County residents who have died as a result of COVID-19 since the pandemic was declared in March.
The Oregon Health Authority Saturday reported 1,440 new confirmed and presumptive cases and 13 deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,150.
Those who have died from the coronavirus range in age from 65 to 96.
The health authority reported 1,610 new cases and 16 deaths in its Friday report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.