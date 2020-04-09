No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Douglas County as of noon Thursday. The number of positive cases in the county stands at 12, with four having recovered. There have been 470 who tested negative for the illness.
Statewide, the number grew to 1,321, a little more than 100 new cases since the 1,239 figure reported Wednesday; 44 Oregonians have died from the disease and 24,306 have tested negative.
A drive-thru testing clinic is planned at the Douglas County Fairgrounds Friday, and another in Reedsport on Saturday. Those wishing to be tested must first contact a health care provider, who will determine whether a test is needed.
The drive-thru clinics are offered by the Douglas Public Health Network. A few outpatient clinics in the county are offering testing as well.
The Greater Douglas United Way has started a COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund. The organization said 100% of donations will be used to help people impacted by the pandemic. Donations can be deposited at any local Banner Bank.
The Red Cross is holding two blood drives this month in Roseburg.
The drives will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 21 and from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. April 28 at the YMCA of Douglas County, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, in Roseburg.
Because of the need for social distancing, appointments are now required. To make an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: YMCA Roseburg.
Public health officials continue to recommend social distancing and that those who do leave their homes for grocery shopping and other activities wear masks. Cloth masks are sufficient for this purpose.
Information on proper mask use is available on the DPHN’s YouTube channel. Douglas County Helpers are sewing masks for the public. More information is available on their Facebook page, or by email at douglascountyhelpers@gmail.com.
In Reedsport a group called The Timber Faller’s Daughter is also contributing to this effort. Information is available on their Facebook page.
A pattern for making your own mask is available at the Deaconess hospital’s website at
(1) comment
The reason they had zero new cases is because they've only got 15 test results over the past 3 days. It's easy to have no new cases if you don't test anyone.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.