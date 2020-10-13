After two consecutive days of no new coronavirus cases, the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported three patients with positive COVID-19 test results during its Tuesday update. That makes a total of 290 positive and presumptive cases.
Four Douglas County residents remain hospitalized due to the coronavirus, including one outside of the county. Four patients left isolation as of Tuesday's report, with 30 residents being cared for by the Douglas Public Health Network.
Six patients have been removed from isolation since Saturday, while 153 residents are in self-quarantine.
The Oregon Health Authority reported six new COVID-19-related deaths, raising the state's death toll to 605. Five of the victims had underlying health conditions, while the presence of an underlying condition was awaiting confirmation on the sixth.
Oregon had 321 new positive and presumptive cases, according to the OHA's Tuesday report, raising the total number of the cases statewide to 37,780 since the beginning of the pandemic.
(4) comments
The County Commissioners Coronavirus Response Team reported 3 new cases today, bringing the total to 290 cases and 4 deaths. Douglas County has 10 times more cases and 4 more deaths than they did when our Commissioners decided unilaterally to re-open Douglas County.
The County Commissioners Coronavirus Response Team has reported 28 coronavirus cases and received 695 test results over the past week. Dividing 28 cases by 695 test results gives Douglas County a 7-day positive test rate of 4.0% today.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 65 new coronavirus cases today and 596 cases and 2 deaths over the past week. Lane and Curry counties have all doubled their total number of coronavirus cases in less than 4 weeks.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 313 new coronavirus cases and 6 deaths in Oregon today. The 7-day positive test rate for Oregon is 6.4% today.
The Roseburg Veterans Affairs reported 2 new coronavirus cases this afternoon, giving the Roseburg VA a total of 38 cases.
https://www.accesstocare.va.gov/Healthcare/COVID19NationalSummary
No matter what some say, this is a serious illness. I'm a little surprised that I don't know more people who have contracted it, but I have on friend who fought it for three weeks, and another friend who lost a parent to it.
People need to take cautions and be courteous. We noticed that the Roseburg WALMART seems to be the largest gatherer of people who either don't give a hoot or are trying to rebel against common sense. We have frankly decided to avoid WALMART until we can be vaccinated.
Needing to be in Medford yesterday, we took the opportunity to shop at a few Medford stores...Kohls, Target, Macy's and Trader Joe's -- they are all strictly enforcing the wearing of masks -- didn't see even one transparent face shield (which is the same as no mask). In one store, we overheard some comments leading us to believe that the Medford WALMART seems to be similar to ours up here: a store that cares little and allows non-compliance.
Just wear a mask -- do your part to NOT spread whatever you might have.
I personally know 2 people (all older) who have died from coronavirus and 7 other friends and family (all younger) who were diagnosed with the disease, 2 of which were hospitalized.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.