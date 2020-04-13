Two more Douglas County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 14, the Douglas Public Health Network and COVID-19 Response Team reported Sunday.
Four of the 14 have since recovered. None have died.
The county is not releasing names or demographic information such as age and city of residence about the people who've tested positive. However, county public health officials are reaching out to people who may have come in contact with those who've tested positive and encouraging them to self-quarantine.
Meanwhile, the Oregon Health Authority reported one new death from the illness, bringing the statewide total deaths to 52. 1,527 Oregonians have tested positive for the disease.
The availability of tests is limited, so it's believed that many more people have had the illness than have received positive test results. The OHA reported this week that the true number of COVID-19 cases is likely about 7,000, considerably more than the number of cases that have been officially diagnosed.
State and county public health officials continue to encourage residents to practice social distancing.
The state is making a push to increase safety at long-term care facilities, where a number of cases have been found. It has created a team to work with local public health authorities on the problem.
The team plans to evaluate needs at individual facilities and bring agencies together that can offer help preventing the disease from spreading to patients and staff. It also is charged with funneling resources to facilities that need them.
The American Red Cross planned to hold to blood drives on Monday, with more to come later this week and next week.
Appointments are required to participate, which can be made online at redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.