Tucked away in two adjoining conference rooms at the Douglas County Courthouse, members of the newly established Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team work to lead the county’s response to the public health emergency.
Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman showed off the two rooms to members of the media during a brief tour Wednesday.
The main room includes two large screen monitors, whiteboards, flow charts, phones and computers set up on desks in a circle. An adjoining room includes phones and space for separate conference calls or other needs.
Freeman said the county started working on setting up the response team in early March.
The Incident Management Team consists of a leadership group which represents County Health Authority, Emergency Management, the medical community, a planning team, finance, public information and safety. The IMT is working directly with commissioners who have oversight.
Freeman said that as of Wednesday morning the command center entered into a unified command structure by adding Teresa Mutschler of the Douglas Public Health Network to the role of co-incident commander along with KC Bolton of Aviva Health.
“All who are doing this work are making sure that whatever the county can do to prepare for this, we are doing it,” Freeman said.
The Commissioners have established five incident objectives, which include: minimizing loss of life; protect the medical system from being overwhelmed; ensure safety of all health care providers; and ensure appropriate, timely and coordinated communications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.