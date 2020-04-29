For the 12th consecutive day, Douglas County saw no new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday, and the count remains at 23.
The Douglas Public Health Network reported that 15 people who tested positive are considered fully recovered. Two of those remain hospitalized in different hospitals.
There have been 983 negative tests and no deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19.
Statewide, there were seven new deaths — running the total to 99 — who have died from the new coronavirus. The state reported 31 new cases, bringing the total to 2,385 positive COVID-19 tests.
Douglas Public Health Network continues its epidemiological investigations, identifying individuals who may have had close contact with individuals that have tested positive for COVID-19 and advising quarantine.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer said the DPHN has been doing extensive investigative work to trace back to close contacts of those infected. They call the patient and do the interview trying to find out where they think they got the infection and what contacts they had been around in the days before they got diagnosed.
“And we see if we can figure out where they got it from and who they may have given it to,” Dannenhoffer said.
Then the DPHN would contact the people that may have been been in close contact with and let them people know they could have been exposed.
“Some of our cases have been easy because we think three of our cases were gotten on a cruise ship. We think it came from an international cruise ship,” he said.
Drive-thru testing is still being conducted by the DPHN. Twenty-six tests were conducted on Tuesday, and test results are coming back in a much quicker than when tests were first conducted.
“The tests are better, they’re faster, fewer denials and it’s working great,” he said.
Dannenhoffer said Douglas County has good numbers to open up under Gov. Kate Brown’s first phase of her plan to open the state, but he said he’s not sure when the governor will make that decision. He warned that people need to continue to follow the guidelines to protect themselves from the virus even if the restrictions are eased.
“There’s still a lot that could happen if we open it up,” he said. “We might start to get more cases, and the if you have an outbreak that could spread quickly.”
(4) comments
The NRToday should get its facts straight. It has been NINE days since the last new coronavirus case, not twelve days as stated in the article.
According to the DPHN website, one new coronavirus case in Douglas County was reported on April 20. That same day, the total number of cases in Douglas County was adjusted down by one case because "their address was out of the area." The pro-commissioner bias is obvious when the NRToday publishes, "For the 12th consecutive day, Douglas County saw no new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday, and the count remains at 23."
This is just another one of many factual mistakes I've pointed out, all on the opposite side of public safety.
http://douglaspublichealthnetwork.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/04-20-20-DCCRT-DAILY-LOCAL-UPDATE-COVID-19.pdf
Douglas County was highlighted yesterday as an example in the Wall Street Journal article, “On West Coast, Counties Push Back Against Coronavirus Lockdowns.”
https://www.wsj.com/articles/on-west-coast-counties-push-back-against-coronavirus-lockdowns-11588066202
According to today’s OHA update, Oregon has 2,446 coronavirus cases and 101 deaths. Some interesting statistics:
27% of coronavirus cases are of Hispanic ethnicity.
17% of coronavirus cases are health care workers.
22% of coronavirus cases work in long-term care facilities, group homes, prisons or shelters.
23% of coronavirus cases are hospitalized.
54% of coronavirus cases are female.
31% of coronavirus cases are under the age of 40.
Oregon currently has 227 hospitalized for coronavirus. 56 are in ICU. 23 are on ventilators.
https://www.oregon.gov/covid19response/Daily%20Reports/Oregon_COVID-19_Daily_Update.pdf
Oregon is one of many states not complying with CDC guidelines on reporting coronavirus deaths. Oregon death numbers lag behind or show incomplete data with respect to the data shown by individual counties.
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/us-data/
