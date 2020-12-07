COVID-19 case counts and test positivity rate went down during the last two-week period, but are not low enough for schools to begin transitioning back to on-site learning.
The Oregon Health Authority released the latest data Monday, which will be used by individual schools and the Oregon Department of Education to determine what educational model schools fall in; On-Site, On-Site and Distance Learning, Transition or Distance Learning.
Douglas County falls squarely in the Distance Learning category with 238.8 cases per 100,000 people over the two-week period ending Dec. 5. Some schools decided to stay open under the state’s Safe Harbor Clause, which allowed schools that opened to in-person education before Oct. 30 to remain open until Jan. 4 regardless of the metrics.
Any large county with more than 200 cases per 100,000 people or a test positivity above 10% in a two-week period falls under the Distance Learning model. The test positivity rate in Douglas County was 5% for the previous 14-day period.
Schools that have closed to on-site instruction, will be able to return elementary school students — up to sixth grade — back to school when the case rate drops below 100 cases per 100,000 people for a two-week period, which would be the On-Site and Distance Learning model.
All students can return to school under the On-Site and Distance Learning model once elementary schools have successfully remained open for four weeks with limited transmission of COVID-19 in the school environment, or once there are less than 50 cases per 100,000 people in a two-week period.
Each school will be able to make its own decision regarding reopening, although they should consult with local public health authorities.
Schools that have closed due to rising case numbers, can start planning for a transition back to the classroom once there are 200 or less cases per 100,000. Douglas County has exceeded 200 cases per 100,000 people for two-week periods, for the past four consecutive weeks.
