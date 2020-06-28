The COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge in Oregon, with 277 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The record number of new cases pushes the state total to 8,094.
COVID-19 claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 202.
There were no new cases reported in Douglas County as of noon Saturday. The total number of confirmed or presumptive cases in the county is 38. Of those, 28 have recovered. Zero COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Douglas County.
The bulk of the new cases were in Multnomah County, with 59 people diagnosed. The Oregon Health Authority reported 44 new diagnoses in Washington County and 16 in Clackamas County. Additionally, there were 56 new cases reported in Umatilla County.
Other counties with new cases reported Saturday included Marion (32), Lane (14), Malheur (12) and Union (11).
Oregon’s 202nd COVID-19 death was an 84-year-old man in Multnomah County who became symptomatic on June 21, after close contact with a confirmed case, and died on June 22. His place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon residents are still being urged to remain home if they are sick, keep 6 feet away from others, cover coughs, minimize interactions with others, wash hands, wear masks and limit travel.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 247 new coronavirus cases today, Sunday. This is the fourth highest number ever reported in Oregon. Today is the third day in a row OHA has reported over 200 cases in Oregon, a first. There have been 1,404 new cases reported in Oregon over the past seven days, which is another new record for one week.
The OHA reported 12.2% of the 2,018 test results it received today were positive. This is a scary increase and trounces the previous record of 8.9% set on June 15.
The six Oregon counties surrounding Douglas County reported 8 new coronavirus cases today. Those six counties have now reported 86 new cases over the past week. Like I've said before, Douglas County is an island.
The VA today reported total coronavirus deaths rose to 1,584. The U.S. military reported 37 active duty service members have so far died of coronavirus.
Roseburg's VA reported coronavirus cases was unchanged today at 7.
VA agency spokeswoman Christina Noel acknowledged VA's count does not include veterans who have died at state-run veterans homes. 28 states are not reporting veteran deaths, making the cumulative total unknown, said Linda Schwartz, a special adviser to the group and a former VA assistant secretary for policy and planning.
The Department of Veterans Affairs has begun supplying hospital beds, testing and health care professionals to supplement civilian medical needs nationwide. Examples include 276 COVID-19 non-Veteran coronavirus patients have been admitted to VA hospitals in ten states including Oregon as of June 22, 2020. Portland’s VA hospital is supplying up to 30 hospital beds for civilian coronavirus patients. 750+ VA employees are currently supporting non-VA facilities.
https://www.va.gov/health/docs/VA_COVID_Response.pdf
Oregon reports 247 new coronavirus cases, third day in a row state's daily total tops 200.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/oregon-reports-247-new-coronavirus-cases-third-day-in-a-row-state-s-daily-total-tops-200/ar-BB164Gfi
