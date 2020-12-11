Two more Douglas County residents have died of COVID-19.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported Friday the deaths of a 71-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man.
The woman was diagnosed and admitted to the hospital Nov. 28. She died Monday.
The man was diagnosed Nov. 9 and admitted to the hospital Nov. 13. He died Wednesday. According to the Oregon Health Authority, the man died at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and had underlying conditions.
The county's death toll now stands at 29, and 10 of those have been reported in the past week.
"This is by far our highest weekly COVID death toll, and also represents a shocking one-third of our overall COVID deaths since the pandemic began," Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman said in a press release.
"If the recent rash of cases and outbreaks has not already gotten your attention, we hope the latest death toll report is a wakeup call to our residents to please do everything you can to protect you, your family and your loved ones from this deadly virus, before it takes someone precious from you," Freeman said.
There was a dip in the number of new cases Friday, as well as the number of people hospitalized with the illness.
Eleven new cases were reported by the response team Friday, bringing the total to 1,171.
Fourteen patients are hospitalized, all locally. The number represents both a dip from the hospitalization numbers earlier in the week, and a grim reminder that many of them did not return home.
Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority reported 1,610 new cases and 16 more deaths.
The state's death toll now stands at 1,610.
The Commissioners Response Team reported 257 coronavirus cases over the past two weeks which calculates to a 14-day case rate of 229.0 today for Douglas County, which is greater than the maximum of 200 required for in-dining restaurants, bars, theaters and health clubs to reopen and is nearly five times greater than the school reopening metric maximum of 50.
The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 267 new coronavirus cases and 5 deaths today for the second day in a row. 3 of the deaths were in Jackson County, 1 death was in Lane County and 1 death was in Josephine County. The six counties surrounding Douglas County reported 1,854 cases and 29 deaths over the past week.
Oregon’s 7-day positive test rate is 6.4% today.
The Commissioners Response Team reported 257 coronavirus cases and the OHA reported Douglas County received 4,928 test results over the past two weeks. Dividing 257 cases by 4,928 test results gives Douglas County a 14-day positive test rate of 5.2% today.
The Oregon Health Authority also tracks hospital statistics for seven different regions in Oregon. Region 3 consists of Douglas, Coos, Curry and Lane Counties. The OHA reported 13 ICU beds and a RECORD LOW 90 non-ICU beds are available in Region 3 today. 103 is a RECORD LOW number of hospital beds in region 3. A RECORD 67 coronavirus cases are hospitalized in Region 3 today. 12 of them are in ICU. There were 109 new coronavirus cases reported in Region 3 today.
The state's death toll now stands at 1,138, NOT 1,610.
