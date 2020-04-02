Douglas County’s number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 remains at 10 while the state numbers increased to 736 positive cases and 19 deaths.
A total of five Douglas County residents have been hospitalized related to COVID-19, with only two remaining hospitalized in different hospitals. No deaths have been reported from COVID-19 in the county.
But there is finally some good news.
Douglas County Public Health Officer Bob Dannenhoffer said Wednesday night that Oregon is starting to see some better news in the fight against COVID-19, while speaking on a Douglas Public Health Network Facebook Live program.
“The number of cases in Oregon has started to slow down, suggesting that we, as Oregonians have done a good job with social distancing,” Dannenhoffer said. “We’re also seeing a decreased number of visits to the emergency room.”
Oregon, he said, is heading into its second incubation period, which is when there should be the start of a decrease in new cases. He said at one point, 7% of the visits to emergency rooms looked like they could be COVID-19, but that’s down to 3% now.
“That is really good news,” Dannenhoffer said. “I don’t think we’re out of the woods yet, because you really need to see this for more than a few days, but this is the first time we’ve had that good trend.”
Dannenhoffer, for the first time, gave some of the demographic details of the cases in Douglas County.
He said the patients are in their 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s and are spread throughout Douglas County. Nine of the cases were scattered through central Douglas County from south of Canyonville to Rice Hill to the north, and one case is on the coast, but no specific locations were given.
Dannenhoffer talked about the advantages of wearing a mask and there is new data suggesting that people are most contagious in the day or two before they show symptoms. So the mask doesn’t really protect that person, but it will help keep them from spreading it to others.
“It’s sort of backward of what we were thinking before in wearing a mask to protect yourself, this is now wearing a mask to protect others,” he said.
He said the data indicates that the homemade mask for the person that’s trying not to spread the illness is perfectly adequate, so he is still recommending for people who have symptoms, to wear a mask.
